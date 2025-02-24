Virat Kohli To Yuvraj Singh: Most Catches As Fielder For India In ODIs - In Pics
Here's is a list of top Indian cricketers with most catches as fielder in ODI cricket:
1. Virat Kohli - 158 Catches
Virat Kohli became the most successful Indian fielder in terms of catches in ODI cricket during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. Kohli surpassed Mohammad Azharuddin to script history for India.
After his two catches against Pakistan on Sunday, Kohli now has 158 catches in 299 ODIs.
2. Mohammad Azharuddin - 156 Catches
Mohammad Azharuddin is the second most successful Indian fielder in One-Day International cricket. Azharuddin has taken 156 catches in 334 ODIs.
3. Sachin Tendulkar - 140 Catches
Sachin Tendulkar is the third most successful Indian fielder in One-Day International cricket. Tendulkar has taken 140 catches in 463 ODIs.
4. Rahul Dravid - 124 Catches
Rahul Dravid is the fourth most successful Indian fielder in One-Day International cricket. Dravid has taken 124 catches in 344 ODIs.
5. Suresh Raina - 102 Catches
Suresh Raina is the fifth most successful Indian fielder in One-Day International cricket. Raina has taken 102 catches in 226 ODIs.
6. Sourav Ganguly - 99 Catches
Sourav Ganguly is the sixth most successful Indian fielder in One-Day International cricket. Ganguly has taken 99 catches in 308 ODIs.
7. Rohit Sharma - 96 Catches
Rohit Sharma is the seventh most successful Indian fielder in One-Day International cricket. Rohit has taken 96 catches in 270 ODIs.
8. Yuvraj Singh - 93 Catches
Yuvraj Singh is the eight most successful Indian fielder in One-Day International cricket. Yuvraj has taken 93 catches in 301 ODIs.
