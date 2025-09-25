Virat Kohli Tops India’s Celebrity Brand Rankings with $231.7M – Ranveer Singh & SRK Follow

photoDetails

Cricket superstar Virat Kohli retains his position as India’s most valued celebrity in 2024, topping the Kroll celebrity brand valuation with $231.7 million. Following Kohli, Bollywood icons Ranveer Singh ($170.7M) and Shah Rukh Khan ($145.7M) secure second and third positions, highlighting the blend of sports and entertainment in India’s endorsement market. Kohli’s immense social media influence with 387 million followers, combined with his entrepreneurial ventures and fashion investments, strengthens his brand value despite flat endorsement fees. Rising stars like Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, Kriti Sanon, and Jasprit Bumrah indicate a dynamic shift in celebrity rankings, showcasing both legacy and emerging talent in India.