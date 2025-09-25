Advertisement
Virat Kohli Tops India’s Celebrity Brand Rankings with $231.7M – Ranveer Singh & SRK Follow

Cricket superstar Virat Kohli retains his position as India’s most valued celebrity in 2024, topping the Kroll celebrity brand valuation with $231.7 million. Following Kohli, Bollywood icons Ranveer Singh ($170.7M) and Shah Rukh Khan ($145.7M) secure second and third positions, highlighting the blend of sports and entertainment in India’s endorsement market. Kohli’s immense social media influence with 387 million followers, combined with his entrepreneurial ventures and fashion investments, strengthens his brand value despite flat endorsement fees. Rising stars like Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, Kriti Sanon, and Jasprit Bumrah indicate a dynamic shift in celebrity rankings, showcasing both legacy and emerging talent in India.

Updated:Sep 25, 2025, 10:52 AM IST
1. Kohli Maintains Pole Position in 2024

1. Kohli Maintains Pole Position in 2024

Virat Kohli tops the India celebrity brand valuation list 2024 with a staggering $231.7 million, confirming his dominance both on and off the cricket field.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

2. Consistent Leader Over the Years

2. Consistent Leader Over the Years

Kohli has led Kroll’s celebrity brand charts four times from 2017-2020 and regained top spots in 2020, 2021, 2023, and 2024, proving his long-term brand sustainability.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

3. Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan Follow

3. Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan Follow

Actor Ranveer Singh ($170.7M) and Shah Rukh Khan ($145.7M) retained second and third positions, showing Bollywood’s stronghold in celebrity endorsements alongside sports personalities.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

4. Social Media Dominance Drives Brand Value

4. Social Media Dominance Drives Brand Value

With 387 million followers across platforms, Kohli’s social media reach amplifies his brand influence, outpacing Salman Khan’s 166 million followers and boosting his endorsements.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

5. Endorsement Fees Hold Steady for Top Stars

5. Endorsement Fees Hold Steady for Top Stars

Despite overall brand growth, Kohli’s endorsement fee remains ₹10-11 crore, reflecting a stable market demand for premium celebrity endorsements in India.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

6. Ranveer Singh Faces Slight Decline

6. Ranveer Singh Faces Slight Decline

Ranveer Singh’s brand value dropped 16% in 2024, impacted by only one film release and fewer brand deals, highlighting the correlation between visibility and endorsement opportunities.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

7. Shah Rukh Khan Sees Brand Value Rise

7. Shah Rukh Khan Sees Brand Value Rise

Shah Rukh Khan’s brand valuation rose by 21%, while endorsement fees remained flat, emphasizing the growing long-term impact of legacy and diversified brand portfolios.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

8. Alia Bhatt and Sachin Tendulkar Make Big Moves

8. Alia Bhatt and Sachin Tendulkar Make Big Moves

Alia Bhatt ranks fourth at $116.4M, while Sachin Tendulkar climbs to fifth ($112.2M), boosted by increased brand endorsements and sustained fan engagement post-retirement.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

9. OTT and Digital Stars Poised for Future Growth

9. OTT and Digital Stars Poised for Future Growth

Kroll predicts hybrid models combining theatrical fame with digital reach, indicating upcoming inclusion of OTT actors in India’s top celebrity brand lists.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

10. Rising Stars in 2024 Rankings

10. Rising Stars in 2024 Rankings

Other notable movers include Kriti Sanon (19th), Tamannaah Bhatia (21st), Jasprit Bumrah (22nd), and Ananya Panday (25th), showing emerging potential in sports and entertainment endorsements. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

