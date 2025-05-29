Virat Kohli vs Arshdeep Singh To Josh Hazelwood vs Shreyas Iyer: Player Battles To Watch Out In PBKS vs RCB IPL Qualifier 1
As Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up for a high-stakes Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 at the Chandigarh Stadium on May 29, several individual player battles could shape the outcome of this blockbuster clash. Here are the five match-ups to keep a close eye on:
PBKS vs RCB: Clash of Equals in Qualifier 1
Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru meet in IPL 2025 Qualifier-1 at the new Chandigarh Stadium on May 29. Both teams finished with 19 points, with PBKS topping the table on net run rate.
PBKS Enter With Momentum After Beating MI
Punjab comes into the clash after a dominant 7-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, boasting a +0.372 net run rate and showcasing strong all-round performances.
RCB’s Record Chase Sets the Stage
RCB stunned Lucknow Super Giants with a record chase of 228 runs, riding on Jitesh Sharma’s explosive 85* off 33 balls, pushing them to second place in the standings.
Experience vs Firepower: Teams Well Matched
While PBKS bank on experience with Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep, and Brar, RCB’s firepower lies in Kohli, Jitesh, and Hazlewood. Both sides have potent combinations to tip the balance.
Stakes Sky-High: A Spot in the IPL Final Awaits
With a place in the IPL 2025 final up for grabs, fans can expect a high-octane clash under lights. Player match-ups could be the difference in this blockbuster showdown.
Arshdeep Singh vs Virat Kohli
Kohli has been RCB’s run machine with 602 runs at an average of 60.20. Punjab will rely on Arshdeep Singh, their leading wicket-taker, to strike early and remove the danger man.
Shreyas Iyer vs Josh Hazlewood
PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has struggled massively against Josh Hazlewood, managing just 9 runs in 5 innings with 3 dismissals. Hazlewood’s discipline could once again test Iyer early on.
Yuzi Chahal vs Jitesh Sharma
Despite Jitesh Sharma's red-hot form, Yuzi Chahal has dismissed him 3 times in 7 innings, conceding just 41 runs. If fit, Chahal could be Punjab’s trump card in the middle overs.
Prabhsimran Singh vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
The Punjab opener has taken on Bhuvneshwar Kumar aggressively with a strike rate of 163.88 but has also fallen to him four times in seven innings. A key early battle awaits.
Virat Kohli vs Harpreet Brar
Virat Kohli plays Harpreet Brar conservatively, scoring 74 runs off 67 balls with two dismissals. Brar’s left-arm spin might be key to slowing Kohli down in the powerplay.
