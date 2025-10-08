Virat Kohli Vs Australia In ODIs: From Fastest Century To Consistency In Runs - Check Complete Overview
Virat Kohli has dominated Australia in the ODI format, setting benchmarks with consistency and match-winning performances. Check stats and more records.
Virat Kohli Set To Play Again
India has announced the squad for the Australia series, and Virat Kohli’s inclusion is what fans were expecting from the BCCI.
Playing After 6 Months
Virat Kohli will be back in International cricket after 6 months against one of his favorite rivals Australia.
Matches & Runs
Kohli has played 50 ODIs against Australia, scoring 2,451 runs at an impressive average of 54.46. His consistency makes him one of the most reliable batsmen against the Aussies.
Centuries & Half-Centuries
He has smashed 8 centuries and 15 half-centuries against Australia, with a highest score of 123, showing his ability to play big innings under pressure.
Strike Rate & Boundaries
Kohli maintains a strike rate of 93.69 and has hit 212 fours and 25 sixes, combining consistency with aggression to dominate Australian bowling attacks.
Performance in Australia
In 29 ODIs in Australia, Kohli has scored 1327 runs at 51.03, including 5 centuries and 6 half centuries. His adaptability to challenging overseas conditions highlights his class.
Recent Form vs Australia
In his last 8 ODI innings against Australia, he has scored 54, 85, 56, 54, 31, 4, 63, and 89, showcasing remarkable consistency and reliability in crucial matches.
Fastest Century For India
He also holds the record for the fastest century for India in ODI which he made in 52 balls against Australia in a run chase.
Summary
Virat Kohli's record against Australia in ODIs showcases his prowess as a batsman. His consistent performances, adaptability to various conditions, and numerous milestones make him a key figure in Indian cricket history. As he continues to play, his legacy against Australia remains a testament to his skill and determination.
All Images- X, Instagram, BCCI
