Virat Kohli Vs Mitchell Santner To Rachin Ravindra vs Hardik Pandya: Top Player Battle Ahead Of IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final - In Pics
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final is set to be a thrilling encounter as India and New Zealand lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9. Both teams have dominated the tournament, showcasing exceptional performances in the group stage and semi-finals. While India boasts a formidable spin attack and a deep batting lineup, New Zealand’s all-round strength and tactical discipline make them a tough opponent. With historic rivalries and key player battles set to unfold, this final promises to be an unforgettable contest. Here are the ten key takeaways that could shape the outcome of this high-stakes match.
1. India’s Spin Dominance Could be the Game Changer
India’s spinners, including Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, have been lethal throughout the tournament. Expect them to dictate terms on Dubai’s turning track.
2. Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Santner: A Battle of Consistency
Kohli, India’s leading run-scorer, faces off against Santner, New Zealand’s most effective spinner. While Kohli averages 67 against left-arm spinners, his recent struggles against them make this an intriguing contest.
3. Kane Williamson’s Role in Tackling India’s Spinners
Williamson has been in sublime form, scoring crucial runs against top bowling attacks. However, his record against Axar Patel suggests India could use the left-arm spinner to unsettle him early.
4. Mohammed Shami’s Early Breakthroughs Could Set the Tone
Shami has dismissed Rachin Ravindra twice in ODIs, and his powerplay success rate against left-handers will be crucial in restricting New Zealand’s top order.
5. New Zealand’s Powerplay Strategy Against India’s Pacers
With Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill attacking the new ball, Kyle Jamieson’s height and bounce could pose a challenge. His ability to exploit early swing will be key.
6. Rachin Ravindra vs Hardik Pandya: A Crucial Middle-Over Faceoff
Ravindra, with two centuries in the tournament, faces India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who will likely use short-pitched deliveries to unsettle the young left-hander.
7. Glenn Phillips vs Varun Chakravarthy: The Death Overs Duel
Phillips’ ability to accelerate in the final 10 overs could be countered by Chakravarthy’s mystery spin, a contest that might determine if New Zealand finishes strong.
8. Michael Bracewell’s Spin Challenge Against Kohli
Bracewell, an effective off-spinner, will try to contain Kohli, but the Indian batter’s stellar record against right-arm off-spinners (77.48 average) suggests an uphill battle for the Kiwi bowler.
9. Matt Henry’s Absence and Its Impact on New Zealand’s Bowling
New Zealand’s highest wicket-taker of the tournament, Matt Henry, is out with injury. His absence weakens the Kiwi pace attack, giving India a significant edge.
10. Head-to-Head in ODIs: A Historic Rivalry
India leads the overall ODI head-to-head record (61 wins to New Zealand’s 50), but the Champions Trophy encounters remain balanced at 1-1, making this final a thrilling decider.
