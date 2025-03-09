Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2869579https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/virat-kohli-vs-mitchell-santner-to-rachin-ravindra-vs-hardik-pandya-top-player-battle-ahead-of-ind-vs-nz-champions-trophy-2025-final-in-pics-2869579
NewsPhotosVirat Kohli Vs Mitchell Santner To Rachin Ravindra vs Hardik Pandya: Top Player Battle Ahead Of IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final - In Pics Virat Kohli Vs Mitchell Santner To Rachin Ravindra vs Hardik Pandya: Top Player Battle Ahead Of IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final - In Pics
photoDetails

Virat Kohli Vs Mitchell Santner To Rachin Ravindra vs Hardik Pandya: Top Player Battle Ahead Of IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final - In Pics

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final is set to be a thrilling encounter as India and New Zealand lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9. Both teams have dominated the tournament, showcasing exceptional performances in the group stage and semi-finals. While India boasts a formidable spin attack and a deep batting lineup, New Zealand’s all-round strength and tactical discipline make them a tough opponent. With historic rivalries and key player battles set to unfold, this final promises to be an unforgettable contest. Here are the ten key takeaways that could shape the outcome of this high-stakes match.

Updated:Mar 09, 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Follow Us

1. India’s Spin Dominance Could be the Game Changer

1/11
1. India’s Spin Dominance Could be the Game Changer

India’s spinners, including Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, have been lethal throughout the tournament. Expect them to dictate terms on Dubai’s turning track.

Follow Us

2. Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Santner: A Battle of Consistency

2/11
2. Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Santner: A Battle of Consistency

Kohli, India’s leading run-scorer, faces off against Santner, New Zealand’s most effective spinner. While Kohli averages 67 against left-arm spinners, his recent struggles against them make this an intriguing contest.

Follow Us

3. Kane Williamson’s Role in Tackling India’s Spinners

3/11
3. Kane Williamson’s Role in Tackling India’s Spinners

Williamson has been in sublime form, scoring crucial runs against top bowling attacks. However, his record against Axar Patel suggests India could use the left-arm spinner to unsettle him early.

Follow Us

4. Mohammed Shami’s Early Breakthroughs Could Set the Tone

4/11
4. Mohammed Shami’s Early Breakthroughs Could Set the Tone

Shami has dismissed Rachin Ravindra twice in ODIs, and his powerplay success rate against left-handers will be crucial in restricting New Zealand’s top order.

Follow Us

5. New Zealand’s Powerplay Strategy Against India’s Pacers

5/11
5. New Zealand’s Powerplay Strategy Against India’s Pacers

With Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill attacking the new ball, Kyle Jamieson’s height and bounce could pose a challenge. His ability to exploit early swing will be key.

Follow Us

6. Rachin Ravindra vs Hardik Pandya: A Crucial Middle-Over Faceoff

6/11
6. Rachin Ravindra vs Hardik Pandya: A Crucial Middle-Over Faceoff

Ravindra, with two centuries in the tournament, faces India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who will likely use short-pitched deliveries to unsettle the young left-hander.

Follow Us

7. Glenn Phillips vs Varun Chakravarthy: The Death Overs Duel

7/11
7. Glenn Phillips vs Varun Chakravarthy: The Death Overs Duel

Phillips’ ability to accelerate in the final 10 overs could be countered by Chakravarthy’s mystery spin, a contest that might determine if New Zealand finishes strong.

Follow Us

8. Michael Bracewell’s Spin Challenge Against Kohli

8/11
8. Michael Bracewell’s Spin Challenge Against Kohli

Bracewell, an effective off-spinner, will try to contain Kohli, but the Indian batter’s stellar record against right-arm off-spinners (77.48 average) suggests an uphill battle for the Kiwi bowler.

Follow Us

9. Matt Henry’s Absence and Its Impact on New Zealand’s Bowling

9/11
9. Matt Henry’s Absence and Its Impact on New Zealand’s Bowling

New Zealand’s highest wicket-taker of the tournament, Matt Henry, is out with injury. His absence weakens the Kiwi pace attack, giving India a significant edge.

 

Follow Us

10. Head-to-Head in ODIs: A Historic Rivalry

10/11
10. Head-to-Head in ODIs: A Historic Rivalry

India leads the overall ODI head-to-head record (61 wins to New Zealand’s 50), but the Champions Trophy encounters remain balanced at 1-1, making this final a thrilling decider.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Champions Trophy 2025India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 finalICC Champions Trophy 2025 final previewIND vs NZ player battlesIndia vs New Zealand head-to-headChampions Trophy 2025 key matchupsIndia vs New Zealand final match analysisICC Champions Trophy 2025 final predictionsIND vs NZ final key playersIndia vs New Zealand match statsICC Champions Trophy 2025 top performersIndia vs New Zealand cricket rivalryIND vs NZ Champions Trophy recordsICC Champions Trophy Dubai pitch reportChampions Trophy 2025 final best bowlersIND vs NZ final team newsIndia vs New Zealand Champions Trophy historyChampions Trophy 2025 final squad analysisIND vs NZ top batsmenIndia vs New Zealand key bowlersICC Champions Trophy 2025 latest newsIND vs NZ match time and venueChampions Trophy final winning oddsIndia vs New Zealand match strategyChampions Trophy 2025 IND vs NZ match previewICC Champions Trophy final expert predictionsIND vs NZ Champions Trophy live updateschampion
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Bullet train
Bullet Train Model That Is Likely To Come To India Faces Technical Issues In Japan
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 Best Impact Player Options For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
camera icon9
title
korean skincare routine
8- Steps Morning Skincare Routine For Korean Glass Skin
camera icon9
title
Japan
8 Fastest High-Speed Trains In The World That Will Make You Forget Bullet Trains
camera icon7
title
International Women's Day 2025
Women's Day 2025: 7 Actresses Who Ruled The Screen With Fierce, Unforgettable Roles
NEWS ON ONE CLICK