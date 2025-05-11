Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: A Statistical Comparison Of India's Modern-Day Greats In Test Cricket
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two modern-day greats in world cricket, and their achievements are often the subject of conversation. Here’s a comparison of their careers in Test cricket.
Rohit Sharma announced his retirement via Instagram story, while there are rumours that Virat Kohli might soon follow suit.
Debut - Virat vs Rohit
Virat Kohli made his Test debut in 2011, marking the beginning of his successful journey in international cricket. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma made his debut in Test cricket in 2013.
Matches - Virat vs Rohit
Virat Kohli has played 123 Test matches so far, making a significant mark in world cricket with his consistent performances. In contrast, Rohit Sharma’s Test career was shorter, as he ended his career with 67 Test matches.
Runs - Virat vs Rohit
Virat Kohli has scored a remarkable 9,230 runs in 210 innings, showcasing his consistency and ability to dominate in all conditions. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, has accumulated 4,301 runs in 116 innings, establishing himself as a top-order batter with an aggressive flair.
Highest Score - Virat vs Rohit
Virat Kohli’s highest Test score stands at 254 runs, achieved against South Africa. Rohit Sharma’s highest score, also against South Africa, is 212 runs, reflecting his ability to play big innings on the international stage.
Centuries - Virat vs Rohit
Virat Kohli has scored 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries, underlining his dominance in the format. In comparison, Rohit Sharma has scored 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries, a commendable feat, but still trailing Kohli in this department.
Average - Virat & Rohit
Virat Kohli’s average of 46.85 in Test cricket is a testament to his consistency and reliability at the crease. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has an average of 40.57, which is still impressive.
Home Matches: Virat vs Rohit
At home, Virat Kohli has scored 4,336 runs at an average of 55.58, showcasing his dominance in familiar conditions. Rohit Sharma has scored 2,535 runs in home matches at an average of 51.73, demonstrating his strong performances.
Away Matches: Virat vs Rohit
In away matches, Virat Kohli has scored 4,774 runs at an average of 41.51, proving his ability to adapt to foreign conditions. Rohit Sharma, however, has scored 1,644 runs in away matches at an average of 31.01, highlighting his struggle to replicate his home form on foreign soil.
Conclusion
Virat Kohli has played nearly twice as many Test matches as Rohit Sharma, reflecting his early start and consistent spot in the side. In contrast, Rohit was initially valued more for his limited-overs skills and faced challenges in securing a permanent place in the Test team.
