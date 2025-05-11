Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2899369https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/virat-kohli-vs-rohit-sharma-a-statistical-comparison-of-indias-modern-day-greats-in-test-cricket-2899369
NewsPhotosVirat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: A Statistical Comparison Of India's Modern-Day Greats In Test Cricket
photoDetails

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: A Statistical Comparison Of India's Modern-Day Greats In Test Cricket

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two modern-day greats in world cricket, and their achievements are often the subject of conversation. Here’s a comparison of their careers in Test cricket.

 

Updated:May 11, 2025, 09:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli

1/10
Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement via Instagram story, while there are rumours that Virat Kohli might soon follow suit.

 

Follow Us

Debut - Virat vs Rohit

2/10
Debut - Virat vs Rohit

Virat Kohli made his Test debut in 2011, marking the beginning of his successful journey in international cricket. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma made his debut in Test cricket in 2013. 

Follow Us

Matches - Virat vs Rohit

3/10
Matches - Virat vs Rohit

Virat Kohli has played 123 Test matches so far, making a significant mark in world cricket with his consistent performances. In contrast, Rohit Sharma’s Test career was shorter, as he ended his career with 67 Test matches.

Follow Us

Runs - Virat vs Rohit

4/10
Runs - Virat vs Rohit

Virat Kohli has scored a remarkable 9,230 runs in 210 innings, showcasing his consistency and ability to dominate in all conditions. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, has accumulated 4,301 runs in 116 innings, establishing himself as a top-order batter with an aggressive flair.

Follow Us

Highest Score - Virat vs Rohit

5/10
Highest Score - Virat vs Rohit

Virat Kohli’s highest Test score stands at 254 runs, achieved against South Africa. Rohit Sharma’s highest score, also against South Africa, is 212 runs, reflecting his ability to play big innings on the international stage.

Follow Us

Centuries - Virat vs Rohit

6/10
Centuries - Virat vs Rohit

Virat Kohli has scored 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries, underlining his dominance in the format. In comparison, Rohit Sharma has scored 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries, a commendable feat, but still trailing Kohli in this department.

 

Follow Us

Average - Virat & Rohit

7/10
Average - Virat & Rohit

Virat Kohli’s average of 46.85 in Test cricket is a testament to his consistency and reliability at the crease. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has an average of 40.57, which is still impressive.

 

Follow Us

Home Matches: Virat vs Rohit

8/10
Home Matches: Virat vs Rohit

At home, Virat Kohli has scored 4,336 runs at an average of 55.58, showcasing his dominance in familiar conditions. Rohit Sharma has scored 2,535 runs in home matches at an average of 51.73, demonstrating his strong performances. 

 

Follow Us

Away Matches: Virat vs Rohit

9/10
Away Matches: Virat vs Rohit

In away matches, Virat Kohli has scored 4,774 runs at an average of 41.51, proving his ability to adapt to foreign conditions. Rohit Sharma, however, has scored 1,644 runs in away matches at an average of 31.01, highlighting his struggle to replicate his home form on foreign soil.

Follow Us

Conclusion

10/10
Conclusion

Virat Kohli has played nearly twice as many Test matches as Rohit Sharma, reflecting his early start and consistent spot in the side. In contrast, Rohit was initially valued more for his limited-overs skills and faced challenges in securing a permanent place in the Test team.

 

Follow Us
Virat Kohli Test statsRohit Sharma Test statsKohli vs Rohit comparisonVirat Kohli career statsRohit Sharma career statsTest cricket comparisonVirat Kohli centuriesRohit Sharma centuriesVirat Kohli highest scoreRohit Sharma highest scoreKohli batting averageRohit Sharma batting averageKohli vs Rohit head-to-headTest match recordsIndia Test cricket playersVirat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis For CSK; Mayank Agarwal For RCB: Replacements Picked By MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH For IPL 2025 Before Suspension - In Pics
camera icon10
title
India-Pakistan tensions
Top 10 Air Defense Systems In World Ranked: S-400 To THAAD, Unveiling Ranges And Cutting-Edge Features
camera icon7
title
mother-daughter zodiac pairings
6 Ideal Mother-Daughter Zodiac Pairings Based On Your Horoscope
camera icon7
title
WWE Backlash 2025
WWE Backlash 2025: Full Match Card, Date, Time, And How To Watch In India
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology
Weekly Numerology Predictions For May 12- 18: Discipline And Patience Will Bring Solid Results Over Time
NEWS ON ONE CLICK