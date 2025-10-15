Advertisement
Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma In Australia: The Ultimate ODI Stats Comparison That Decides Cricket's Modern Batting GOAT
Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma In Australia: The Ultimate ODI Stats Comparison That Decides Cricket's Modern Batting GOAT

This comprehensive analysis dives deep into the high-impact ODI statistics of Indian batting legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, specifically against arch-rivals Australia and on Australian soil. We conduct the ultimate ODI stats comparison, examining their career averages, centuries, and strike rates to determine who holds the edge in this fierce bilateral rivalry. Discover how King Kohli's consistent run accumulation stacks up against Hitman's phenomenal double century and superior average against the Aussies, maximizing SEO performance for fans searching the cricket GOAT debate stats and India-Australia records.

Updated:Oct 15, 2025, 07:25 AM IST
Identical ODI Runs in Australia:

Identical ODI Runs in Australia:

In a mind-blowing statistical parallel, Rohit Sharma's 1328 runs in 30 ODIs is nearly identical to Virat Kohli’s 1327 runs in 29 matches on Australian pitches, making their success rate truly equal.

King Kohli's Century Prowess:

King Kohli's Century Prowess:

Virat Kohli boasts 5 magnificent ODI centuries in Australia, matched by Rohit Sharma’s 5, confirming both are all-time great batsmen who thrive against the challenging Aussie pace and bounce.

The Average Advantage:

The Average Advantage:

Rohit Sharma narrowly edges out his counterpart with a superior ODI average of 53.49 in Australia, compared to Kohli's still-dominant average of 51.90. This marginal difference highlights Rohit’s consistency.

Influence of the 'Hitman' 171*:

Influence of the 'Hitman' 171*:

Rohit's stunning 171* at the WACA in 2016 remains the highest ODI score by an Indian against Australia in Australia, demonstrating his ability to post match-defining, high-impact innings.

Rohit Nearing 500 Appearances:

Rohit Nearing 500 Appearances:

The upcoming series could see Rohit Sharma make his 500th international appearance, a monumental milestone shared only by a select few Indian legends.

Breaking Afridi's Sixes Record:

Breaking Afridi's Sixes Record:

Rohit Sharma is just eight sixes away from surpassing Shahid Afridi's world record for the most sixes in ODI history—a must-watch moment for fans of power-hitting cricket.

Closing on Tendulkar's Hundred Record:

Closing on Tendulkar’s Hundred Record:

Rohit Sharma, with 8 centuries against Australia, is only two away from surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 9 centuries against the formidable Australian side.

First Indian to 1000 Runs Against AUS Down Under:

First Indian to 1000 Runs Against AUS Down Under:

With just 10 more runs, Rohit Sharma will become the first-ever Indian cricketer to reach 1,000 ODI runs against Australia in their home conditions.

The New Era of Indian Cricket:

The New Era of Indian Cricket:

With Shubman Gill now captaining the ODI side, the performances of both Kohli and Sharma as specialist batsmen are vital to India's transition and ODI World Cup 2027 aspirations.

 

Valuable Experience in Australia:

Valuable Experience in Australia:

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir emphasized that the experience of veterans like Kohli and Sharma will be "valuable" in Australia, crucial for guiding the younger squad members.

