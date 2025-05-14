Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar After 123 Tests: Who Truly Dominates The Numbers?

photoDetails

This article offers a detailed comparison between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar after 123 Test matches, analyzing key stats like total runs, batting averages, centuries, and fifties. Tendulkar leads with 10,134 runs and a 57.25 average, while Kohli has 9,230 runs at 46.85. Sachin also has more centuries (34 vs. 30) and fifties (41 vs. 31). Both players were dismissed for ducks 15 times, but Tendulkar remained not out more often. While Sachin holds a statistical edge, Kohli’s impact as a captain and modern-day icon keeps the debate alive.