Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar After 123 Tests: Who Truly Dominates The Numbers?
This article offers a detailed comparison between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar after 123 Test matches, analyzing key stats like total runs, batting averages, centuries, and fifties. Tendulkar leads with 10,134 runs and a 57.25 average, while Kohli has 9,230 runs at 46.85. Sachin also has more centuries (34 vs. 30) and fifties (41 vs. 31). Both players were dismissed for ducks 15 times, but Tendulkar remained not out more often. While Sachin holds a statistical edge, Kohli’s impact as a captain and modern-day icon keeps the debate alive.
1. Sachin Outscored Kohli After 123 Tests — But Barely
After 123 Tests, Tendulkar had 10,134 runs while Kohli followed with 9,230 — proving both were elite run-scorers, with Sachin holding a slight statistical advantage.
2. Tendulkar’s Test Average Was Elite-Level Consistent
Tendulkar's exceptional average of 57.25 reflects his ability to build big innings regularly, while Kohli’s 46.85 shows occasional dips despite a high-impact playing style.
3. Sachin Was the Century King Early On
Tendulkar struck 34 centuries in his first 123 Tests, compared to Kohli’s 30. Both achieved legendary milestones, but Sachin was slightly more prolific in turning starts into tons.
4. Virat’s Fifty Count Shows His Top-Order Strength
Kohli registered 31 fifties versus Tendulkar’s 41, highlighting Kohli’s reliable top-order presence but Tendulkar’s superior consistency in converting into big scores.
5. Tendulkar Was Not Out More Often — A Sign of Longevity
Sachin remained not out in 21 innings, while Kohli stayed unbeaten just 13 times, showcasing Tendulkar’s endurance and ability to bat deep into matches.
6. Both Legends Were Dismissed for Ducks 15 Times
Kohli and Tendulkar were each dismissed for zero 15 times after 123 Tests — a rare stat that adds an intriguing layer to their otherwise contrasting careers.
7. Kohli’s Captaincy Era Adds Context to His Numbers
Beyond personal stats, Kohli led India through one of its most dominant Test eras, becoming the country's most successful Test captain, which shaped his batting role.
8. Kohli Nearing Milestone Against Bangladesh
Kohli is just 32 runs away from overtaking Pujara to become India’s third-highest run-getter in Tests against Bangladesh, signaling his consistent performance across opponents.
9. Tendulkar Had Fewer Innings Yet More Runs
Tendulkar amassed more runs in just 198 innings, while Kohli took 210 — emphasizing Sachin’s scoring efficiency during the early and mid-stages of his Test career.
10. Search Trends Prove This Debate Is Red Hot
With fans frequently searching “Kohli vs Tendulkar stats after 123 Tests,” this iconic comparison continues to trend on cricket forums, social media, and Google Discover.
Trending Photos