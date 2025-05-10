Virat Kohli Wants To Retire From Test Cricket: Here Are 10 Possible Reasons - In Pics

photoDetails

english

Virat Kohli is reportedly set to retire from Test cricket ahead of India’s 2025 tour of England, citing mental fatigue, poor form, and shifting priorities. After a disappointing series in Australia and already retiring from T20Is, Kohli appears ready to move on from red-ball cricket. Sources suggest he informed the BCCI of his decision, despite their appeal to reconsider. At 36, Kohli is likely focusing on preserving fitness for white-ball formats like the 2027 ODI World Cup. With rising stars taking over and emotional burnout mounting, the cricket legend may be choosing to exit Tests on his own terms.