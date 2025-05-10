Advertisement
Virat Kohli Wants To Retire From Test Cricket: Here Are 10 Possible Reasons - In Pics

Virat Kohli is reportedly set to retire from Test cricket ahead of India’s 2025 tour of England, citing mental fatigue, poor form, and shifting priorities. After a disappointing series in Australia and already retiring from T20Is, Kohli appears ready to move on from red-ball cricket. Sources suggest he informed the BCCI of his decision, despite their appeal to reconsider. At 36, Kohli is likely focusing on preserving fitness for white-ball formats like the 2027 ODI World Cup. With rising stars taking over and emotional burnout mounting, the cricket legend may be choosing to exit Tests on his own terms.

Updated:May 10, 2025, 09:29 AM IST
1. Poor Form in Australia Triggered Doubts

1. Poor Form in Australia Triggered Doubts

Kohli endured a dismal 2024–25 Test series in Australia, scoring just 190 runs in five Tests. His technical flaws against swing bowling reignited retirement talks across cricket forums.

2. Mental Fatigue and Burnout After 14 Years

2. Mental Fatigue and Burnout After 14 Years

After debuting in 2011, Kohli has played 123 Tests, shouldering the burden of captaincy, expectations, and relentless media glare—leading to signs of emotional exhaustion and mental fatigue.

3. Struggles Against Moving Ball Exposed

3. Struggles Against Moving Ball Exposed

Eight out of his ten dismissals in Australia came via edges to the slip cordon. Repeated technical errors hinted at waning reflexes and growing vulnerability in seam-friendly conditions.

4. Wants to ‘Move On’ From Red-Ball Cricket

4. Wants to ‘Move On’ From Red-Ball Cricket

Sources close to the BCCI claim Kohli has “made up his mind” to step away from the format and communicated his intention clearly, despite selectors requesting him to reconsider.

 

 

 

5. No Desire for Another Grueling England Tour

5. No Desire for Another Grueling England Tour

Kohli had already hinted that the 2025 Australia tour might be his last overseas red-ball series. Facing England in tough swing conditions doesn’t appear to excite the RCB star anymore.

6. Age and Priorities Shifting at 36

6. Age and Priorities Shifting at 36

With Kohli now 36, longevity in all formats is no longer practical. Like Rohit, he may be focusing on preserving form for the 2027 ODI World Cup, where he sees greater potential.

7. Selectors See Him as Stop-Gap Captain — But He Doesn’t

7. Selectors See Him as Stop-Gap Captain — But He Doesn’t

With Rohit gone, Kohli could have been a short-term Test captain. But reports suggest he’s uninterested in such temporary roles and prefers to exit on his own terms.

8. Already Retired from T20Is After 2024 World Cup Win

8. Already Retired from T20Is After 2024 World Cup Win

Kohli stepped away from T20Is after lifting the 2024 World Cup. His Test exit now appears to be part of a broader plan to transition out of international formats gracefully.

9. Lack of Motivation Amid Changing Team Dynamics

9. Lack of Motivation Amid Changing Team Dynamics

With rising stars like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal taking center stage, Kohli might feel it’s the right time to step aside and let the next generation lead India’s red-ball future.

 

10. The Loneliness of Stardom Weighs Heavy

10. The Loneliness of Stardom Weighs Heavy

In a rare podcast appearance, Kohli opened up about loneliness at the top, yearning for privacy and simpler times. The emotional toll of superstardom might be accelerating his decision.

