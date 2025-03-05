Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2867557https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/virat-kohlis-man-of-the-match-award-to-rohit-sharmas-toss-streak-top-10-records-broken-in-india-vs-australia-champions-trophy-2025-semifinal-in-pics-2867557
NewsPhotosVirat Kohli's Man Of The Match Award To Rohit Sharma's Toss Streak: Top 10 Records Broken In India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinal - In Pics Virat Kohli's Man Of The Match Award To Rohit Sharma's Toss Streak: Top 10 Records Broken In India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinal - In Pics
photoDetails

Virat Kohli's Man Of The Match Award To Rohit Sharma's Toss Streak: Top 10 Records Broken In India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinal - In Pics

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal between India and Australia was nothing short of historic, with record-breaking performances lighting up Dubai International Cricket Stadium. From Virat Kohli surpassing Ricky Ponting to Rohit Sharma’s unfortunate streak, this high-stakes clash saw milestones shattered and new records etched into cricket history. As India secured a thrilling four-wicket win to book their spot in the final, fans witnessed unforgettable moments that will be talked about for years. Here’s a look at the top 10 records broken in this epic India vs. Australia encounter.

Updated:Mar 05, 2025, 09:20 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Virat Kohli Becomes Second-Highest Catcher in ODI History

1/11
1. Virat Kohli Becomes Second-Highest Catcher in ODI History

Virat Kohli surpassed Ricky Ponting’s record of 160 catches, taking his tally to 161 in ODIs. He now trails only Mahela Jayawardene (218 catches) for the all-time record.

Follow Us

2. Rohit Sharma Extends Unwanted Toss-Losing Record

2/11
2. Rohit Sharma Extends Unwanted Toss-Losing Record

Indian captain Rohit Sharma set a new record for the longest toss-losing streak in ODIs, with 14 consecutive losses. His streak began during the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Follow Us

3. Mohammed Shami Becomes India’s Third-Highest Wicket-Taker in ICC Knockouts

3/11
3. Mohammed Shami Becomes India’s Third-Highest Wicket-Taker in ICC Knockouts

With his 3/48 against Australia, Mohammed Shami moved up to third place among Indian bowlers for most wickets in ICC knockout matches, with 13 wickets.

Follow Us

4. KL Rahul Becomes Third-Fastest Indian to 3,000 ODI Runs

4/11
4. KL Rahul Becomes Third-Fastest Indian to 3,000 ODI Runs

KL Rahul achieved the milestone in just 78 innings, joining an elite list of Indian batters behind Shikhar Dhawan (72) and Virat Kohli (75) for the fastest to 3,000 ODI runs.

Follow Us

5. Virat Kohli Becomes First Player to Score 1,000 Runs in ICC Knockouts

5/11
5. Virat Kohli Becomes First Player to Score 1,000 Runs in ICC Knockouts

Kohli became the first batter to accumulate 1,000 runs in ICC knockout matches, further solidifying his reputation as a big-match performer.

Follow Us

6. Most Fifty-Plus Scores in ICC ODI Tournaments

6/11
6. Most Fifty-Plus Scores in ICC ODI Tournaments

Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most fifty-plus scores in ICC ODI events, notching his 24th such score in knockout games.

Follow Us

7. Highest Run-Scorer for India in Champions Trophy History

7/11
7. Highest Run-Scorer for India in Champions Trophy History

With 746 runs in Champions Trophy matches, Virat Kohli overtook Shikhar Dhawan’s record (701 runs) to become India’s leading run-getter in the tournament’s history.

Follow Us

8. India Maintains Perfect Knockout Record vs Australia in Champions Trophy

8/11
8. India Maintains Perfect Knockout Record vs Australia in Champions Trophy

With this win, India extended its perfect record against Australia in Champions Trophy knockout matches to 3-0, having won in 1998, 2000, and 2025.

Follow Us

9. Rohit Sharma Becomes First Captain to Reach Every ICC Tournament Final

9/11
9. Rohit Sharma Becomes First Captain to Reach Every ICC Tournament Final

Rohit Sharma became the only captain to lead a team to the final of every ICC tournament, including the World Test Championship, ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.

 

Follow Us

10. India Enters Third Consecutive ICC Final

10/11
10. India Enters Third Consecutive ICC Final

This victory marked India’s third straight ICC final appearance, following the 2023 ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup, showcasing their dominance in international cricket.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Champions Trophy 2025Ind Vs AusIndia vs AustraliaIND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 recordsIndia vs Australia semifinal highlightsIND vs AUS Champions Trophy statsChampions Trophy 2025 semifinal recordsIndia vs Australia match recordsVirat Kohli Champions Trophy 2025Rohit Sharma records Champions TrophyIndia vs Australia head-to-head statsICC Champions Trophy latest recordsIND vs AUS semifinal resultChampions Trophy 2025 India vs Australia key momentsIND vs AUS match statsIndia vs Australia semifinal scorecardChampions Trophy 2025 milestonesICC tournament records 2025highest run-scorers Champions Trophy 2025best bowlers IND vs AUS 2025Champions Trophy semifinals historyIndia vs Australia thrilling matchesIND vs AUS cricket historyICC Champions Trophy latest updatesrecord-breaking performances IND vs AUSChampions Trophy 2025 most runsIndia vs Australia knockout stage recordsVirat Kohli vs Australia statsRohit Sharma ICC tournament recordsIndia’s best wins
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
KKR
Ajinkya Rahane To Gautam Gambhir: Full List Of KKR Captains In IPL History
camera icon14
title
Entertainment
Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma's Relationship Timeline Amid Breakup Reports, From First Date To Wedding Rumors - All You Need To Know!
camera icon7
title
Sad movies
7 Movies That Show The Other Side Of The Romance
camera icon10
title
success story
Top 10 Super-Billionaires Of World And Their Net Worth: This Exclusive Category Has 24 Names Worldwide With Combined Net Worth Equal To... Country's GDP
camera icon7
title
Rags-to-riches stories
7 Richest People in the World Who Started with Nothing
NEWS ON ONE CLICK