Virat Kohli's Man Of The Match Award To Rohit Sharma's Toss Streak: Top 10 Records Broken In India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinal - In Pics
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal between India and Australia was nothing short of historic, with record-breaking performances lighting up Dubai International Cricket Stadium. From Virat Kohli surpassing Ricky Ponting to Rohit Sharma’s unfortunate streak, this high-stakes clash saw milestones shattered and new records etched into cricket history. As India secured a thrilling four-wicket win to book their spot in the final, fans witnessed unforgettable moments that will be talked about for years. Here’s a look at the top 10 records broken in this epic India vs. Australia encounter.
1. Virat Kohli Becomes Second-Highest Catcher in ODI History
Virat Kohli surpassed Ricky Ponting’s record of 160 catches, taking his tally to 161 in ODIs. He now trails only Mahela Jayawardene (218 catches) for the all-time record.
2. Rohit Sharma Extends Unwanted Toss-Losing Record
Indian captain Rohit Sharma set a new record for the longest toss-losing streak in ODIs, with 14 consecutive losses. His streak began during the 2023 ODI World Cup final.
3. Mohammed Shami Becomes India’s Third-Highest Wicket-Taker in ICC Knockouts
With his 3/48 against Australia, Mohammed Shami moved up to third place among Indian bowlers for most wickets in ICC knockout matches, with 13 wickets.
4. KL Rahul Becomes Third-Fastest Indian to 3,000 ODI Runs
KL Rahul achieved the milestone in just 78 innings, joining an elite list of Indian batters behind Shikhar Dhawan (72) and Virat Kohli (75) for the fastest to 3,000 ODI runs.
5. Virat Kohli Becomes First Player to Score 1,000 Runs in ICC Knockouts
Kohli became the first batter to accumulate 1,000 runs in ICC knockout matches, further solidifying his reputation as a big-match performer.
6. Most Fifty-Plus Scores in ICC ODI Tournaments
Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most fifty-plus scores in ICC ODI events, notching his 24th such score in knockout games.
7. Highest Run-Scorer for India in Champions Trophy History
With 746 runs in Champions Trophy matches, Virat Kohli overtook Shikhar Dhawan’s record (701 runs) to become India’s leading run-getter in the tournament’s history.
8. India Maintains Perfect Knockout Record vs Australia in Champions Trophy
With this win, India extended its perfect record against Australia in Champions Trophy knockout matches to 3-0, having won in 1998, 2000, and 2025.
9. Rohit Sharma Becomes First Captain to Reach Every ICC Tournament Final
Rohit Sharma became the only captain to lead a team to the final of every ICC tournament, including the World Test Championship, ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.
10. India Enters Third Consecutive ICC Final
This victory marked India’s third straight ICC final appearance, following the 2023 ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup, showcasing their dominance in international cricket.
