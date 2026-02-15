Virat Kohli's MCG knock to MS Dhoni's 2007 masterstroke: Top 10 memorable moments from IND vs PAK rivalry

photoDetails

english

3017076

India vs Pakistan matches have produced some of cricket’s most unforgettable moments, shaping tournaments and defining generations of fans. From Misbah-ul-Haq’s 2007 final scoop and Virat Kohli’s 2022 Melbourne masterpiece to Miandad’s last-ball six and Tendulkar’s World Cup heroics, these clashes transcend sport. With India historically dominant in ICC events and Pakistan capable of stunning reversals, every encounter carries immense pressure and global attention. As the rivals meet again, these iconic episodes provide context, emotional depth, and historical significance, reminding fans why IND vs PAK remains the most compelling rivalry in world cricket.