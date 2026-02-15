Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3017084https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/virat-kohlis-mcg-knock-to-ms-dhonis-2007-masterstroke-top-10-memorable-moments-from-ind-vs-pak-rivalry-3017084
NewsPhotosVirat Kohli's MCG knock to MS Dhoni's 2007 masterstroke: Top 10 memorable moments from IND vs PAK rivalry
photoDetails

Virat Kohli's MCG knock to MS Dhoni's 2007 masterstroke: Top 10 memorable moments from IND vs PAK rivalry

India vs Pakistan matches have produced some of cricket’s most unforgettable moments, shaping tournaments and defining generations of fans. From Misbah-ul-Haq’s 2007 final scoop and Virat Kohli’s 2022 Melbourne masterpiece to Miandad’s last-ball six and Tendulkar’s World Cup heroics, these clashes transcend sport. With India historically dominant in ICC events and Pakistan capable of stunning reversals, every encounter carries immense pressure and global attention. As the rivals meet again, these iconic episodes provide context, emotional depth, and historical significance, reminding fans why IND vs PAK remains the most compelling rivalry in world cricket.

Updated:Feb 15, 2026, 10:28 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Misbah-ul-Haq’s Scoop – 2007 T20 World Cup Final

1/11
1. Misbah-ul-Haq’s Scoop – 2007 T20 World Cup Final

India’s five-run win in Johannesburg remains the most consequential T20 moment. Misbah’s attempted scoop off Joginder Sharma landed in Sreesanth’s hands, sealing the inaugural title and accelerating the global rise of T20 leagues and India’s white-ball dominance. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

2. Virat Kohli’s MCG Masterclass – 2022 T20 World Cup

2/11
2. Virat Kohli’s MCG Masterclass – 2022 T20 World Cup

Chasing 160 before 90,000 fans, India slumped to 31/4 before Virat Kohli produced an unforgettable 82*. His two sixes off Haris Rauf redefined finishing under pressure and reinforced his reputation as cricket’s greatest chaser. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

3. Prasad vs Sohail – 1996 World Cup Quarter-final

3/11
3. Prasad vs Sohail – 1996 World Cup Quarter-final

After Aamer Sohail taunted Venkatesh Prasad following a boundary, the Indian pacer bowled him next ball and pointed to the pavilion. The exchange symbolised the rivalry’s intensity and remains cricket’s most replayed revenge moment. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

4. Miandad’s Last-Ball Six – 1986 Austral-Asia Cup Final

4/11
4. Miandad’s Last-Ball Six – 1986 Austral-Asia Cup Final

Javed Miandad’s Sharjah six off Chetan Sharma secured victory off the final ball and handed Pakistan a lasting psychological advantage. The moment defined Indo-Pak drama and shaped fan memory through the late 80s and 90s. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

5. Tendulkar’s Assault at Centurion – 2003 World Cup

5/11
5. Tendulkar’s Assault at Centurion – 2003 World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar’s 98 dismantled Pakistan’s fearsome pace attack. His iconic upper cut off Shoaib Akhtar became the tournament’s defining image and helped preserve India’s unbeaten World Cup record against Pakistan. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

6. Anil Kumble’s Perfect 10 – 1999 Delhi Test

6/11
6. Anil Kumble’s Perfect 10 – 1999 Delhi Test

Kumble’s 10/74 at Feroz Shah Kotla remains one of cricket’s rarest feats. Achieved against Pakistan under pressure, it showcased relentless accuracy and cemented his legacy as one of India’s greatest match-winners. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

7. The 2007 Bowl-Out – T20 World Cup Group Stage

7/11
7. The 2007 Bowl-Out – T20 World Cup Group Stage

A tied Durban thriller led to cricket’s only Indo-Pak bowl-out. India’s part-timers hit three direct strikes while Pakistan missed all attempts, delivering a surreal finish that defined early T20 experimentation. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

8. Sehwag’s Triple Century – Multan 2004

8/11
8. Sehwag’s Triple Century – Multan 2004

Virender Sehwag’s 309, completed with a six off Saqlain Mushtaq, made him India’s first triple centurion and set the tone for a historic series win in Pakistan, reshaping perceptions of India’s overseas batting dominance. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

9. Afridi’s Last-Over Sixes – Asia Cup 2014

9/11
9. Afridi’s Last-Over Sixes – Asia Cup 2014

Needing 10 runs with one wicket left, Shahid Afridi smashed two sixes off Ravichandran Ashwin to snatch victory. The finish reinforced Afridi’s reputation for explosive match-turning cameos under extreme pressure. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

10. Miandad vs Kiran More – 1992 World Cup

10/11
10. Miandad vs Kiran More – 1992 World Cup

Miandad’s frog-like jumps mocking wicketkeeper Kiran More added theatre to a tense contest. The moment became part of rivalry folklore, highlighting how humour and hostility often coexist in Indo-Pak encounters. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
T20 World Cup 2026India vs Pakistan iconic momentsIND vs PAK historyIndia Pakistan rivalry cricketKohli MCG innings 2022Misbah scoop 2007 finalMiandad Sharjah six 1986Tendulkar vs Pakistan 2003 World CupPrasad Sohail incident 1996India Pakistan T20 World cup historybest IND vs PAK matchesiconic cricket rivalriesIndia Pakistan World Cup clashesKohli vs Pakistan recordIndia Pakistan thriller matchesHistoric Cricket MomentsIndo Pak rivalry highlightsfamous cricket last ball finishesAsia Cup Afridi sixes 2014Sehwag triple century MultanAnil Kumble 10 wickets PakistanIndia Pakistan head to head T20 World Cupcricket rivalry greatest momentsIND vs PAK memorable matchesICC tournament classics India Pakistanbest World Cup cricket momentscricket history defining momentsIndia Pakistan high voltage clashiconic cricket finishesgreatest T20 World Cup momentsIND vs PAK fan rivalry
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Maha Shivaratri 2026
Maha Shivaratri 2026: From Meditation to Shiv–Parvati Love, 10 AI prompts to create divine spiritual images
camera icon7
title
rajasthan royals
7 captains to lead Rajasthan Royals in IPL history: Shane Warne, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and...; check full list
camera icon7
title
retirement planning
Planning for retirement? Avoid these 7 costly money mistakes many Indians make
camera icon9
title
Most Visited Countries
World's most visited countries: Top 10 nations where tourists love to visit; Is India one of them? Check full list
camera icon12
title
Valentine's Day 2026
From 'Tu Hi Hai to Iktara': 10 underrated bollywood romantic songs to share with your loved ones this Valentine’s Day