Virat Kohli's MCG knock to MS Dhoni's 2007 masterstroke: Top 10 memorable moments from IND vs PAK rivalry
India vs Pakistan matches have produced some of cricket’s most unforgettable moments, shaping tournaments and defining generations of fans. From Misbah-ul-Haq’s 2007 final scoop and Virat Kohli’s 2022 Melbourne masterpiece to Miandad’s last-ball six and Tendulkar’s World Cup heroics, these clashes transcend sport. With India historically dominant in ICC events and Pakistan capable of stunning reversals, every encounter carries immense pressure and global attention. As the rivals meet again, these iconic episodes provide context, emotional depth, and historical significance, reminding fans why IND vs PAK remains the most compelling rivalry in world cricket.
1. Misbah-ul-Haq’s Scoop – 2007 T20 World Cup Final
India’s five-run win in Johannesburg remains the most consequential T20 moment. Misbah’s attempted scoop off Joginder Sharma landed in Sreesanth’s hands, sealing the inaugural title and accelerating the global rise of T20 leagues and India’s white-ball dominance. Photo Credit - X
2. Virat Kohli’s MCG Masterclass – 2022 T20 World Cup
Chasing 160 before 90,000 fans, India slumped to 31/4 before Virat Kohli produced an unforgettable 82*. His two sixes off Haris Rauf redefined finishing under pressure and reinforced his reputation as cricket’s greatest chaser. Photo Credit - X
3. Prasad vs Sohail – 1996 World Cup Quarter-final
After Aamer Sohail taunted Venkatesh Prasad following a boundary, the Indian pacer bowled him next ball and pointed to the pavilion. The exchange symbolised the rivalry’s intensity and remains cricket’s most replayed revenge moment. Photo Credit - X
4. Miandad’s Last-Ball Six – 1986 Austral-Asia Cup Final
Javed Miandad’s Sharjah six off Chetan Sharma secured victory off the final ball and handed Pakistan a lasting psychological advantage. The moment defined Indo-Pak drama and shaped fan memory through the late 80s and 90s. Photo Credit - X
5. Tendulkar’s Assault at Centurion – 2003 World Cup
Sachin Tendulkar’s 98 dismantled Pakistan’s fearsome pace attack. His iconic upper cut off Shoaib Akhtar became the tournament’s defining image and helped preserve India’s unbeaten World Cup record against Pakistan. Photo Credit - X
6. Anil Kumble’s Perfect 10 – 1999 Delhi Test
Kumble’s 10/74 at Feroz Shah Kotla remains one of cricket’s rarest feats. Achieved against Pakistan under pressure, it showcased relentless accuracy and cemented his legacy as one of India’s greatest match-winners. Photo Credit - X
7. The 2007 Bowl-Out – T20 World Cup Group Stage
A tied Durban thriller led to cricket’s only Indo-Pak bowl-out. India’s part-timers hit three direct strikes while Pakistan missed all attempts, delivering a surreal finish that defined early T20 experimentation. Photo Credit - X
8. Sehwag’s Triple Century – Multan 2004
Virender Sehwag’s 309, completed with a six off Saqlain Mushtaq, made him India’s first triple centurion and set the tone for a historic series win in Pakistan, reshaping perceptions of India’s overseas batting dominance. Photo Credit - X
9. Afridi’s Last-Over Sixes – Asia Cup 2014
Needing 10 runs with one wicket left, Shahid Afridi smashed two sixes off Ravichandran Ashwin to snatch victory. The finish reinforced Afridi’s reputation for explosive match-turning cameos under extreme pressure. Photo Credit - X
10. Miandad vs Kiran More – 1992 World Cup
Miandad’s frog-like jumps mocking wicketkeeper Kiran More added theatre to a tense contest. The moment became part of rivalry folklore, highlighting how humour and hostility often coexist in Indo-Pak encounters. Photo Credit - X
