Virat Kohli's ODI Record Against Australia: Matches, Runs, Highest Score, Centuries And More - In Pics
Virat Kohli is all set for his grand return to international cricket after a seven-month hiatus from the Indian national team - his last appearance being the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai in March. Kohli is primed to don the blue jersey again during the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19, 2025, in Perth.
Ahead of the start of the series, let's take a look at Virat Kohli's ODI record against Australia:
1. Number Of Matches
India star Virat Kohli has played 50 One Day International (ODI) matches against Australia from 2009 to 2025, showcasing his longevity and prowess as one of cricket's modern greats.
2. Runs
Virat Kohli has scored 2,451 runs against Australia in ODIs at an impressive average of 54.46 and a strike rate of 93.69. One again, Kohli will look to score big against Australia during the upcoming tour.
3. Highest Score
Virat Kohli's highest ODI score against Australia is 123. He achieved this feat during the third One-Day International (ODI) of the 2019 series against Australia in Ranchi.
4. Centuries And Half-Centuries
Virat Kohli has scored eight centuries against Australia in ODIs. Additionally, Kohli has recorded 15 fifties, demonstrating his consistency against the Australian bowling attack.
5. Fours And Sixes
Virat Kohli has hit 212 fours and 25 sixes in ODIs against Australia, underlining his ability to dominate with both classic drives and aggressive stroke play.
6. Virat Kohli's Last ODI Against Australia
Virat Kohli's last ODI against Australia was on March 4 during the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal in Dubai. He scored 84 runs off 98 balls, helping India chase 265 in 48.1 overs to win by four wickets and advance to the final.
7. Virat Kohli's Record In Australia In ODIs
In Australia specifically, Virat Kohli has played 29 ODIs, amassing 1,327 runs at an average of 51.90, including five centuries and six fifties, showcasing his adaptability to challenging fast and bouncy pitches.
