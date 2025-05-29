Virat Kohli's Performance In IPL Playoffs: How RCB's Legend Has Performed In High-Pressure Knockout Matches Over The Years
Virat Kohli, despite being in top form with 602 runs in IPL 2025, carries a poor record in IPL Playoffs ahead of RCB's Qualifier 1 clash against PBKS. In 15 Playoff matches, Kohli has scored just 341 runs at an average of 26.23 and a strike rate of 121.78, with only two fifties. While he’s been dominant in the league stage, his performances have dipped in knockout games. Kohli has also lost all three IPL finals he’s played with RCB. With a consistent away form in 2025, fans hope he finally delivers in the high-stakes knockout against Punjab Kings.
1. Kohli’s IPL Playoffs Batting Average Is Surprisingly Low
In 15 IPL Playoffs games, Kohli averages just 26.23—a stark contrast to his overall career average of nearly 39 in the tournament.
2. Strike Rate Drops Dramatically in Playoffs
Kohli’s strike rate dips to 121.78 in Playoff matches—well below his 147.91 from IPL 2025 league games, raising concerns about impact under pressure.
3. Only 2 Fifties in 15 Playoff Matches
Despite being the leading IPL run-scorer, Kohli has only managed two half-centuries in 15 knockout appearances—both in losing causes.
4. RCB’s Final Appearances Have Ended in Defeat
Kohli has played in three IPL finals (2009, 2011, 2016)—and lost all three, including two under the Playoffs format.
5. Kohli Dominates League Phase, Struggles in Playoffs
He scored 602 runs at 60.20 this season with eight fifties, yet the momentum hasn’t translated to the knockout stages over the years.
6. No Century in IPL Playoff Matches
While Kohli has five IPL centuries (including four in 2016), none have come in the Playoffs—highlighting a key gap in big-match performances.
7. Away Form in 2025 Could Be a Gamechanger
Kohli has scored a fifty in every away game this season. With the Qualifier 1 in Chandigarh, fans hope this trend continues.
8. Best IPL Playoffs Score: 70*
Kohli’s best knock in the Playoffs is 70 not out, showing he has the temperament—but not the consistency—in high-stakes games.
9. Playoffs Pressure Alters Kohli’s Natural Game
The numbers show Kohli often slows down in crunch matches, possibly due to added responsibility—affecting RCB’s overall run rate.
10. Kohli’s Knockout Legacy Still Unwritten
Despite a legendary IPL career, Kohli’s Playoffs legacy remains incomplete. A defining innings in IPL 2025 Knockouts could rewrite the narrative.
