Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2907921https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/virat-kohlis-performance-in-ipl-playoffs-how-rcbs-legend-has-performed-in-high-pressure-knockout-matches-over-the-years-2907921
NewsPhotosVirat Kohli's Performance In IPL Playoffs: How RCB's Legend Has Performed In High-Pressure Knockout Matches Over The Years
photoDetails

Virat Kohli's Performance In IPL Playoffs: How RCB's Legend Has Performed In High-Pressure Knockout Matches Over The Years

Virat Kohli, despite being in top form with 602 runs in IPL 2025, carries a poor record in IPL Playoffs ahead of RCB's Qualifier 1 clash against PBKS. In 15 Playoff matches, Kohli has scored just 341 runs at an average of 26.23 and a strike rate of 121.78, with only two fifties. While he’s been dominant in the league stage, his performances have dipped in knockout games. Kohli has also lost all three IPL finals he’s played with RCB. With a consistent away form in 2025, fans hope he finally delivers in the high-stakes knockout against Punjab Kings.

Updated:May 29, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Kohli’s IPL Playoffs Batting Average Is Surprisingly Low

1/20
1. Kohli’s IPL Playoffs Batting Average Is Surprisingly Low

In 15 IPL Playoffs games, Kohli averages just 26.23—a stark contrast to his overall career average of nearly 39 in the tournament.

Follow Us

2. Strike Rate Drops Dramatically in Playoffs

2/20
2. Strike Rate Drops Dramatically in Playoffs

Kohli’s strike rate dips to 121.78 in Playoff matches—well below his 147.91 from IPL 2025 league games, raising concerns about impact under pressure.

Follow Us

3. Only 2 Fifties in 15 Playoff Matches

3/20
3. Only 2 Fifties in 15 Playoff Matches

Despite being the leading IPL run-scorer, Kohli has only managed two half-centuries in 15 knockout appearances—both in losing causes.

Follow Us

4. RCB’s Final Appearances Have Ended in Defeat

4/20
4. RCB’s Final Appearances Have Ended in Defeat

Kohli has played in three IPL finals (2009, 2011, 2016)—and lost all three, including two under the Playoffs format.

Follow Us

5. Kohli Dominates League Phase, Struggles in Playoffs

5/20
5. Kohli Dominates League Phase, Struggles in Playoffs

He scored 602 runs at 60.20 this season with eight fifties, yet the momentum hasn’t translated to the knockout stages over the years.

Follow Us

6. No Century in IPL Playoff Matches

6/20
6. No Century in IPL Playoff Matches

While Kohli has five IPL centuries (including four in 2016), none have come in the Playoffs—highlighting a key gap in big-match performances.

Follow Us

7. Away Form in 2025 Could Be a Gamechanger

7/20
7. Away Form in 2025 Could Be a Gamechanger

Kohli has scored a fifty in every away game this season. With the Qualifier 1 in Chandigarh, fans hope this trend continues.

Follow Us

8. Best IPL Playoffs Score: 70*

8/20
8. Best IPL Playoffs Score: 70*

Kohli’s best knock in the Playoffs is 70 not out, showing he has the temperament—but not the consistency—in high-stakes games.

Follow Us

9. Playoffs Pressure Alters Kohli’s Natural Game

9/20
9. Playoffs Pressure Alters Kohli’s Natural Game

The numbers show Kohli often slows down in crunch matches, possibly due to added responsibility—affecting RCB’s overall run rate.

 

Follow Us

10. Kohli’s Knockout Legacy Still Unwritten

10/20
10. Kohli’s Knockout Legacy Still Unwritten

Despite a legendary IPL career, Kohli’s Playoffs legacy remains incomplete. A defining innings in IPL 2025 Knockouts could rewrite the narrative.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Virat KohliIPL 2025Virat Kohli IPL 2025 statsVirat Kohli Playoffs recordKohli vs PBKS 2025RCB vs PBKS Qualifier 1IPL 2025 playoffs scheduleVirat Kohli knockout match statsIPL 2025 Orange Cap raceRCB vs PBKS head to headKohli performance in IPL PlayoffsIPL 2025 top run scorersKohli batting average in PlayoffsVirat Kohli IPL CenturiesRCB IPL finals recordPunjab Kings vs RCB 2025Virat Kohli away match performanceKohli strike rate in IPL PlayoffsIPL 2025 Qualifier 1 previewVirat Kohli form IPL 2025IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match analysisKohli IPL records historyIPL knockout stage statisticsIPL 2025 news updatesIPL 2025 live coverageKohli IPL 2025 batting analysisKohli consistency in IPLRCB road to IPL 2025 PlayoffsKohli IPL records vs PBKSMaharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium matchKohli key player IPL 2025Virat Kohli big match performance
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
Phil Salt To Mitchell Marsh: Best Individual Scores By Foreign Players For RCB, MI, CSK, RR, KKR, PBKS, DC, SRH, LSG, GT - Check In Pics
camera icon10
title
traitors
From Apoorva Mukhija To Uorfi Javed: Meet The Contestants Reportedly Joining Karan Johar's Traitors
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
Shubman Gill Matches KL Rahul, Enters Top 5 Captains With Most Runs In An IPL Season - Check Full List
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 centuries
Meet The Nine Centurions Of IPL 2025 Ahead Of Playoffs: Rishabh Pant Joins Ishan Kishan & KL Rahul - Check Full List
camera icon5
title
mobility
16 Household Items That Are Banned From Carrying On Flights - Chilli Pickle, Coconut And...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK