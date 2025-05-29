photoDetails

english

2907895

Virat Kohli, despite being in top form with 602 runs in IPL 2025, carries a poor record in IPL Playoffs ahead of RCB's Qualifier 1 clash against PBKS. In 15 Playoff matches, Kohli has scored just 341 runs at an average of 26.23 and a strike rate of 121.78, with only two fifties. While he’s been dominant in the league stage, his performances have dipped in knockout games. Kohli has also lost all three IPL finals he’s played with RCB. With a consistent away form in 2025, fans hope he finally delivers in the high-stakes knockout against Punjab Kings.