Virat Kohli's Record For RCB In IPL Finals: Runs, Fifties, Captaincy And... - Check In Pics
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli is all set to play his fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) final. His team RCB will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3, Tuesday. Notably, Virat has played three IPL finals for RCB in 2009, 2011 and 2016. However, RCB are yet to win an IPL title.
Ahead of the mega clash, let's take a look at Kohli's record in previous IPL finals:
1. All Eyes On Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has been in fine form in the ongoing IPL 2025 and has played many match-winning knocks for RCB so far. Once again, RCB who are chasing their first trophy, would expect a big knock from their talisman in the final against Punjab Kings.
2. Virat Kohli's Runs In IPL 2025
Virat Kohli has scored 614 runs for RCB in 14 innings of IPL 2025 with an average of 55.81 and strike rate of 146.53 so far.
3. Virat Kohli's Performance In IPL Finals In The Past
Virat Kohli's record for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL finals isn't great. He has played just one memorable knock in the three finals and even that wasn’t enough to end RCB's title drought.
4. Virat Kohli vs Deccan Chargers In IPL 2009 Final
Virat Kohli was 20 years old when he played in his first IPL final for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2009 against Deccan Chargers. RCB lost to the Deccan Chargers by six runs in that final with Kohli scoring just 7 runs off 7 balls before being dismissed by Andrew Symonds.
5. Virat Kohli vs CSK In IPL 2011 Final
RCB were chasing a big total of 206 against CSK in the IPL 2011 final. Virat Kohli scored 35 runs off 32 balls in that match, but it was not enough as RCB lost by 58 runs.
6. Virat Kohli vs SRH In IPL 2016 Final
Virat Kohli's best performance in the IPL final came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. While chasing 209, Kohli scored 54 off 35 but it still wasn’t enough as RCB's middle order faltered and they eventually lost the IPL 2016 final by 8 runs. Kohli was also the captain of RCB during that final.
7. Virat Kohli's Record At Narendra Modi Stadium, Venue For IPL 2025 Final
Virat Kohli has played IPL matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad which will host the final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). In 6 innings, Kohli has scored 219 runs with an average of 54.75 and strike rate of 131.13 at that venue.
Trending Photos