With the India vs New Zealand ODI series finely poised, Virat Kohli Rajkot ODI record has suddenly become a major talking point. Fresh from a composed 93 in Vadodara, Kohli enters Rajkot carrying form, momentum, and history. This matters now because the Niranjan Shah Stadium has quietly been one of his most reliable ODI venues. As India look to seal the series, Kohli’s numbers at Rajkot offer clues about what lies ahead, both for the match result and for individual milestones that could reshape ODI record books.