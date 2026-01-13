Advertisement
NewsPhotosVirat Kohli's Record In Rajkot Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st ODI - In Pics
Virat Kohli's Record In Rajkot Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st ODI - In Pics

With the India vs New Zealand ODI series finely poised, Virat Kohli Rajkot ODI record has suddenly become a major talking point. Fresh from a composed 93 in Vadodara, Kohli enters Rajkot carrying form, momentum, and history. This matters now because the Niranjan Shah Stadium has quietly been one of his most reliable ODI venues. As India look to seal the series, Kohli’s numbers at Rajkot offer clues about what lies ahead, both for the match result and for individual milestones that could reshape ODI record books.

Updated:Jan 13, 2026, 01:06 PM IST
1. Why Rajkot Has Been a Reliable ODI Venue for Virat Kohli

1. Why Rajkot Has Been a Reliable ODI Venue for Virat Kohli

Rajkot has consistently suited Kohli’s tempo-based ODI batting, allowing him to construct innings without scoreboard pressure. His ability to read length early has translated into dependable returns at this venue.(Photo Credit - X)

2. How Kohli’s Average at Rajkot Reflects Control Over Conditions

2. How Kohli's Average at Rajkot Reflects Control Over Conditions

An ODI average above 55 at Rajkot highlights Kohli’s control rather than dominance. It shows his skill in managing phases, rotating strike, and neutralising bowlers on a surface that rewards discipline.(Photo Credit - X)

3. What Kohli’s Lack of a Century at Rajkot Actually Tells Us

3. What Kohli's Lack of a Century at Rajkot Actually Tells Us

The absence of an ODI hundred in Rajkot does not indicate struggle. Instead, it underlines his role as a stabiliser, often batting deep enough to secure wins rather than chase personal milestones.(Photo Credit - X)

4. Why Kohli’s Three Fifties at Rajkot Carry Match-Winning Value

4. Why Kohli's Three Fifties at Rajkot Carry Match-Winning Value

Kohli’s half-centuries at this ground have come in competitive games, often while chasing. These innings shaped outcomes by anchoring partnerships and preventing middle-order collapses under pressure.(Photo Credit - X)

5. How Strike Rate Balance Makes Kohli Dangerous at Rajkot

5. How Strike Rate Balance Makes Kohli Dangerous at Rajkot

A strike rate close to 88 shows Kohli’s ability to score without risk. At Rajkot, this balance becomes critical, especially when run chases demand calm acceleration rather than explosive hitting.(Photo Credit - X)

6. What This Means for India’s No.3 Batting Stability

6. What This Means for India's No.3 Batting Stability

Batting at No.3 in Rajkot, Kohli absorbs early movement and sets the tone. His presence allows stroke-makers around him to play freely without fear of an early collapse.(Photo Credit - X)

7. Why Rajkot Could Be the Venue for a Historic ODI Record

7. Why Rajkot Could Be the Venue for a Historic ODI Record

With multiple career milestones within reach, Rajkot presents a realistic stage for Kohli to break long-standing ODI records, adding narrative weight to what might otherwise be a routine bilateral match.(Photo Credit - X)

8. How Kohli’s Rajkot Numbers Add Pressure on Opposition Bowlers

8. How Kohli's Rajkot Numbers Add Pressure on Opposition Bowlers

Opposition teams are forced to attack Kohli early at Rajkot, often altering bowling plans. This creates scoring opportunities elsewhere and shifts tactical pressure away from India’s middle order.(Photo Credit - X)

9. What Kohli’s Rajkot Record Signals About His ODI Phase

9. What Kohli's Rajkot Record Signals About His ODI Phase

Strong returns at Rajkot reinforce that Kohli remains India’s most reliable ODI batter. His consistency suggests sustained relevance in the format, even as team combinations evolve.(Photo Credit - X)

10. Why Rajkot Strengthens Kohli’s Big-Match Reputation in ODIs

10. Why Rajkot Strengthens Kohli's Big-Match Reputation in ODIs

Rajkot may not host global finals, but Kohli’s record here strengthens his image as a big-match ODI player, delivering clarity, control, and outcomes when series momentum is on the line. (Photo Credit - X)

