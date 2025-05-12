Advertisement
Virat Kohli's Test Career For India In Numbers: Matches, Centuries, Captaincy And More... Check In Pics

India's batting stalwart Virat Kohli on Monday, May 12, announced his retirement from Test cricket. The 36-year-old Kohli retires from Test cricket as India’s most successful captain in the format, leaving behind a legacy that is going to stand for ages.

Let's take a look at Virat's glorious Test career in numbers:  

Updated:May 12, 2025, 06:53 PM IST
1. Matches

Virat Kohli made his Test debut for India against West Indies at Kingston on June 20, 2011 and went on to represent the country in 123 matches in the longest format of the game.  

2. Runs

Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket having scored 9230 runs from his 123 matches. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer for India, trailing only behind all-time greats Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar.

 

3. Highest Score

Virat Kohli's highest score in Test cricket is 254 not out, which came in the second Test of the 2019 series against South Africa at Pune. His innings, studded with 33 fours and 2 sixes, dismantled a quality South African bowling attack featuring Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander, and debutant Anrich Nortje.

 

4. Average And Strike Rate

Virat Kohli ended his Test cricket career with an batting average of 46.85 and strike rate of 55.57 in 123 matches.  

5. Century

Virat Kohli ended his glorious Test career with 30 centuries. Kohli's 30 Test centuries make him the fourth-most successful India batter, behind Sachin Tendulkar (51 hundreds), Rahul Dravid (36), and Sunil Gavaskar (34). He also made seven Test double hundreds, the most ever by an Indian.  

 

6. Half-Centuries

Virat Kohli finished his glorious Test career with 31 half-centuries in 210 innings.  

7. Test Captaincy Record

Virat Kohli captained India in 68 Test matches - the highest by any Indian - and suffered defeat in only 17 of them. With 40 wins and 11 draws, Kohli boasts a remarkable win percentage of 58.82 percent, making him the most successful Test captain in India's history.

Kohli ended as the fourth-most successful Test captain overall, behind Graeme Smith (53 wins), Ricky Ponting (48 wins), and Steve Waugh (41 wins).

8. Virat Kohli's Last Test For India

The Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in January will go down as the last game of Virat Kohli's career in the longest format of cricket. He registered the scores of just 17 & 6 in that match.

Kohli's final dismissal as a Test batter came when he edged a delivery from Scott Boland to Steve Smith at slip during the Sydney Test earlier this year.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK