Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2870081https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/virat-kohlis-trophy-collection-from-2008-under-19-world-cup-to-champions-trophy-2025-in-pics-2870081
NewsPhotosVirat Kohli's Trophy Collection: From 2008 Under 19 World Cup To Champions Trophy 2025 - In Pics Virat Kohli's Trophy Collection: From 2008 Under 19 World Cup To Champions Trophy 2025 - In Pics
photoDetails

Virat Kohli's Trophy Collection: From 2008 Under 19 World Cup To Champions Trophy 2025 - In Pics

Virat Kohli’s name is etched in cricketing history as one of the game’s greatest icons. With an extraordinary career spanning over a decade, Kohli has amassed numerous trophies, leading India to glory across all formats. From ICC titles to prestigious individual honors, his success story is a testament to his unwavering dedication and skill. Here’s a closer look at the major trophies and accolades that define his legendary career.

Updated:Mar 10, 2025, 01:09 PM IST
Follow Us

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup (2008) – The Beginning of Greatness

1/12
ICC U19 Cricket World Cup (2008) – The Beginning of Greatness

Leading India to victory in the 2008 U19 World Cup, Kohli showcased his leadership skills early, laying the foundation for a stellar international career.

Follow Us

ICC Cricket World Cup Winner (2011) – A Historic Triumph

2/12
ICC Cricket World Cup Winner (2011) – A Historic Triumph

Part of India’s golden squad, Kohli played a crucial role in the 2011 World Cup victory, including a vital knock in the final, cementing his reputation on the global stage.

Follow Us

ICC Champions Trophy (2013) -

3/12
ICC Champions Trophy (2013) -

Kohli played a key role in India's unbeaten campaign, securing their second Champions Trophy title.

Follow Us

ICC T20 World Cup Champion (2024) – Dominating in the Shortest Format

4/12
ICC T20 World Cup Champion (2024) – Dominating in the Shortest Format

Kohli played a pivotal role in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup win, demonstrating his adaptability and clutch performances in the game’s fastest format.

Follow Us

ICC Champions Trophy (2025) -

5/12
ICC Champions Trophy (2025) -

Leading from the front, Kohli's contributions helped India clinch another historic Champions Trophy victory.

Follow Us

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year (2017, 2018) – The Pinnacle of Excellence

6/12
Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year (2017, 2018) – The Pinnacle of Excellence

Recognized as the best cricketer globally for two consecutive years, Kohli’s consistency across all formats earned him the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.

Follow Us

Multiple ICC ODI & Test Cricketer of the Year Awards – A Dual Masterclass

7/12
Multiple ICC ODI & Test Cricketer of the Year Awards – A Dual Masterclass

Winning ICC’s ODI Cricketer of the Year multiple times (2012, 2017, 2018, 2023) and the Test Cricketer of the Year in 2018 solidifies his all-format dominance.

Follow Us

IPL Orange Cap Holder (2016, 2024) – A Run-Machine in T20 Leagues

8/12
IPL Orange Cap Holder (2016, 2024) – A Run-Machine in T20 Leagues

With record-breaking seasons in the IPL, Kohli has proven himself as a match-winner in franchise cricket, topping the run charts in 2016 and 2024.

Follow Us

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna & Padma Shri – National Recognition

9/12
Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna & Padma Shri – National Recognition

India honored Kohli with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna (2018) and Padma Shri (2017), acknowledging his immense contribution to Indian cricket.

Follow Us

Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World (2016, 2017, 2018) – A Global Benchmark

10/12
Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World (2016, 2017, 2018) – A Global Benchmark

Being named Wisden’s Leading Cricketer for three straight years underlines Kohli’s era-defining performances that set new international standards.

Follow Us

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award (2019) – Redefining Sportsmanship

11/12
ICC Spirit of Cricket Award (2019) – Redefining Sportsmanship

Kohli’s gesture of urging Indian fans to applaud Steve Smith after his return from suspension won him the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award, proving his leadership extends beyond the field.

Follow Us

12/12
Follow Us
Virat KohliChampions Trophy 2025Virat Kohli trophies listVirat Kohli ICC trophiesVirat Kohli World Cup winsKohli Champions Trophy victoriesVirat Kohli cricket achievementsVirat Kohli career highlightsKohli best moments in cricketICC awards won by Virat KohliVirat Kohli records and awardsVirat Kohli milestonesVirat Kohli best performancesKohli cricket legacyVirat Kohli major trophiesKohli's international achievementsKohli’s biggest winsVirat Kohli IPL recordsKohli’s top cricket momentsVirat Kohli batting recordsKohli’s greatest matchesVirat Kohli stats and trophiesKohli’s top career achievementsICC ODI Cricketer of the Year KohliKohli’s legendary career momentsVirat Kohli match-winning performancesKohli’s cricket dominanceVirat Kohli success storyKohli’s incredible journey in cricketKohli’s captaincy achievementsKohli’s greatest sporting honorsKohli’s biggest cricket victories
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra To Kane Williamson: New Zealand Batters With Most Runs In Single Edition Of Champions Trophy - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
Nauru Citizenship
This Country Is Selling Its Citizenship For Rs 91 Lakh To….– It’s Not US, UK, Or UAE
camera icon7
title
classic literature
Old Books, New Films: Classic Novels That Got A Modern Movie Makeover
camera icon8
title
EPFO
EPFO New Rules: PF Account Holders Get Rs 7 Lakh Insurance for Free – Know Death Benefits Under EDLI Scheme And EPF's Interest Rate
camera icon8
title
Player Of The Tournament Award Winners In Each Edition Of Champions Trophy
From Shikhar Dhawan To Chris Gayle: List Of Player Of The Tournament Award Winners In Each Edition Of Champions Trophy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK