photoDetails

english

2870044

Virat Kohli’s name is etched in cricketing history as one of the game’s greatest icons. With an extraordinary career spanning over a decade, Kohli has amassed numerous trophies, leading India to glory across all formats. From ICC titles to prestigious individual honors, his success story is a testament to his unwavering dedication and skill. Here’s a closer look at the major trophies and accolades that define his legendary career.