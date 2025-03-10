Virat Kohli's Trophy Collection: From 2008 Under 19 World Cup To Champions Trophy 2025 - In Pics
Virat Kohli’s name is etched in cricketing history as one of the game’s greatest icons. With an extraordinary career spanning over a decade, Kohli has amassed numerous trophies, leading India to glory across all formats. From ICC titles to prestigious individual honors, his success story is a testament to his unwavering dedication and skill. Here’s a closer look at the major trophies and accolades that define his legendary career.
ICC U19 Cricket World Cup (2008) – The Beginning of Greatness
Leading India to victory in the 2008 U19 World Cup, Kohli showcased his leadership skills early, laying the foundation for a stellar international career.
ICC Cricket World Cup Winner (2011) – A Historic Triumph
Part of India’s golden squad, Kohli played a crucial role in the 2011 World Cup victory, including a vital knock in the final, cementing his reputation on the global stage.
ICC Champions Trophy (2013) -
Kohli played a key role in India's unbeaten campaign, securing their second Champions Trophy title.
ICC T20 World Cup Champion (2024) – Dominating in the Shortest Format
Kohli played a pivotal role in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup win, demonstrating his adaptability and clutch performances in the game’s fastest format.
ICC Champions Trophy (2025) -
Leading from the front, Kohli's contributions helped India clinch another historic Champions Trophy victory.
Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year (2017, 2018) – The Pinnacle of Excellence
Recognized as the best cricketer globally for two consecutive years, Kohli’s consistency across all formats earned him the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.
Multiple ICC ODI & Test Cricketer of the Year Awards – A Dual Masterclass
Winning ICC’s ODI Cricketer of the Year multiple times (2012, 2017, 2018, 2023) and the Test Cricketer of the Year in 2018 solidifies his all-format dominance.
IPL Orange Cap Holder (2016, 2024) – A Run-Machine in T20 Leagues
With record-breaking seasons in the IPL, Kohli has proven himself as a match-winner in franchise cricket, topping the run charts in 2016 and 2024.
Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna & Padma Shri – National Recognition
India honored Kohli with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna (2018) and Padma Shri (2017), acknowledging his immense contribution to Indian cricket.
Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World (2016, 2017, 2018) – A Global Benchmark
Being named Wisden’s Leading Cricketer for three straight years underlines Kohli’s era-defining performances that set new international standards.
ICC Spirit of Cricket Award (2019) – Redefining Sportsmanship
Kohli’s gesture of urging Indian fans to applaud Steve Smith after his return from suspension won him the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award, proving his leadership extends beyond the field.
