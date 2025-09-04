Advertisement
Watching IPL Live Just Got Costlier! New GST Hike Pushes Stadium Tickets into Luxury Bracket

The revised GST 2.0 structure has made watching the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 from stadiums significantly costlier, with ticket prices now falling under the 40% GST slab, up from 28%. This steep hike puts IPL tickets in the same bracket as casinos, luxury goods, and betting services, directly impacting cricket fans across India. A ₹1,000 ticket will now cost ₹1,400, while a ₹2,000 ticket rises to ₹2,800. Regular cricket matches remain at 18% GST, but IPL viewing is treated as a premium luxury. Combined with booking fees and stadium charges, live IPL match experiences are now pricier than ever.

Updated:Sep 04, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
1. IPL Tickets Now in Highest GST Slab at 40%

1/11
1/11

IPL match tickets are now taxed at 40% GST, up from 28%, putting them in the same category as casinos, race clubs, and luxury goods. Photo credit – Twitter

2. A Rs 1,000 IPL Ticket Now Costs Rs 1,400

2/11
2/11

With GST 2.0, a ₹1,000 ticket will now cost ₹1,400, meaning fans pay an extra ₹120 for every ₹1,000 spent. Photo credit – Twitter

3. Steep Price Hike Across All Ticket Categories

3/11
3/11

From ₹500 tickets (now ₹700) to ₹2,000 tickets (now ₹2,800), the increase hits every price point, making IPL stadium experiences costlier for all budgets. Photo credit – Twitter

4. IPL Taxed Like Luxury & Sin Goods

4/11
4/11

The government has categorized IPL under non-essential luxury spending, alongside betting and tobacco, changing how sports entertainment is taxed in India. Photo credit – Twitter

5. Regular Cricket Matches Still at 18% GST

5/11
5/11

While IPL tickets attract 40% GST, traditional international and domestic cricket matches remain at 18% GST, making them far cheaper for fans. Photo credit – Twitter

6. Movie Buffs Get Relief, IPL Fans Don't

6/11
6/11

Cinema tickets below ₹100 now attract just 5% GST, down from 12%. In contrast, IPL fans face the heaviest tax hike in the sports-entertainment sector. Photo credit – Twitter

7. Total Match Cost Goes Beyond Just Tickets

7/11
7/11

Along with higher GST on tickets, fans must also pay stadium charges, food, and online booking fees—making the true cost of an IPL match even higher. Photo credit – Twitter

8. Broad GST Overhaul Targets Discretionary Spending

8/11
8/11

The GST reform aims at taxing high-end consumption, putting premium leagues like IPL in the same bracket as casinos and luxury entertainment. Photo credit – Twitter

9. A 10% Price Jump for Every Rs 1,000 Spent

9/11
9/11

For fans calculating budgets, the tax hike translates to a 10% increase in costs per ₹1,000 spent, adding up quickly across multiple matches. Photo credit – Twitter

 

10. Cricket Fans Brace for Costlier IPL 2025 Season

10/11
10/11

With GST 2.0 in effect, IPL 2025 stadium experiences will feel premium, making fans reconsider live attendance versus cheaper alternatives like TV and OTT streaming. Photo credit – Twitter

11/11
