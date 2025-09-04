Watching IPL Live Just Got Costlier! New GST Hike Pushes Stadium Tickets into Luxury Bracket

photoDetails

The revised GST 2.0 structure has made watching the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 from stadiums significantly costlier, with ticket prices now falling under the 40% GST slab, up from 28%. This steep hike puts IPL tickets in the same bracket as casinos, luxury goods, and betting services, directly impacting cricket fans across India. A ₹1,000 ticket will now cost ₹1,400, while a ₹2,000 ticket rises to ₹2,800. Regular cricket matches remain at 18% GST, but IPL viewing is treated as a premium luxury. Combined with booking fees and stadium charges, live IPL match experiences are now pricier than ever.