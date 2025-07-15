Advertisement
West Indies All Out For 27: Full List Of Top 10 Lowest Total In Test History - In Pics

West Indies created an unwanted record in Test cricket history after being bowled out for just 27 runs by Australia in the second innings of the 3rd Test at Sabina Park, Kingston, in July 2025. This became the second-lowest team total in Test cricket and the lowest ever by West Indies. Seven batters were dismissed for ducks, marking the first time in 148 years that so many failed to score in a single innings. Mitchell Starc took 6 wickets for 9 runs, while Scott Boland claimed a historic hat-trick. The collapse sparked global headlines and highlighted Australia’s pink ball dominance.

Updated:Jul 15, 2025, 09:37 AM IST
1. New Zealand – 26 All Out vs England (Auckland, 1955)

1. New Zealand – 26 All Out vs England (Auckland, 1955)

New Zealand’s 26 remains the lowest-ever total in Test cricket. On a green top at Eden Park, England’s fast bowlers made history, dismissing the Kiwis in just 27 overs.

2. West Indies – 27 All Out vs Australia (Kingston, 2025)

2. West Indies – 27 All Out vs Australia (Kingston, 2025)

A record-breaking collapse saw 7 West Indies batters dismissed for ducks, setting the record for most ducks in a Test innings. Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland dismantled them in 14.3 overs.

3. South Africa – 30 All Out vs England (Gqeberha, 1896)

3. South Africa – 30 All Out vs England (Gqeberha, 1896)

In one of the earliest Test blowouts, South Africa were routed for 30 in under 19 overs. England’s dominance with the ball reflected the early imbalance in Test cricket.

4. South Africa – 30 All Out vs England (Birmingham, 1924)

4. South Africa – 30 All Out vs England (Birmingham, 1924)

Facing relentless swing bowling, South Africa were bundled out in just 12.3 overs at Edgbaston. This remains one of the fastest and most lopsided innings in Test history.

5. South Africa – 35 All Out vs England (Cape Town, 1899)

5. South Africa – 35 All Out vs England (Cape Town, 1899)

Back in the early days of cricket, South Africa were no match for England’s bowlers at home, getting dismissed for 35 in a dismal fourth innings effort.

6. South Africa – 36 All Out vs Australia (Melbourne, 1932)

6. South Africa – 36 All Out vs Australia (Melbourne, 1932)

South Africa’s recurring collapses continued in 1932 as Australia’s seamers blew them away. This marked the Proteas’ fourth entry in the bottom-six lowest Test totals.

7. Australia – 36 All Out vs England (Birmingham, 1902)

7. Australia – 36 All Out vs England (Birmingham, 1902)

Even cricketing giants like Australia have suffered. In a classic Ashes battle, the Aussies were skittled for 36—a rare blemish in their proud Test history.

8. India – 36 All Out vs Australia (Adelaide, 2020)

8. India – 36 All Out vs Australia (Adelaide, 2020)

In the pink-ball Test era, India faced one of their darkest days. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood ran riot, reducing India to their lowest-ever Test score in just 21.2 overs.

9. Ireland – 38 All Out vs England (Lord's, 2019)

9. Ireland – 38 All Out vs England (Lord’s, 2019)

Ireland’s promising debut at the Home of Cricket ended in heartbreak. England's seamers demolished the visitors in 15.4 overs, highlighting the steep learning curve in Test cricket.

10. New Zealand – 42 All Out vs Australia (Wellington, 1946)

10. New Zealand – 42 All Out vs Australia (Wellington, 1946)

After WWII, New Zealand’s return to Tests saw them collapse for 42 against Australia in Wellington. Despite a full-strength side, they couldn’t handle the pace and swing.

