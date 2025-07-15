West Indies All Out For 27: Full List Of Top 10 Lowest Total In Test History - In Pics

photoDetails

West Indies created an unwanted record in Test cricket history after being bowled out for just 27 runs by Australia in the second innings of the 3rd Test at Sabina Park, Kingston, in July 2025. This became the second-lowest team total in Test cricket and the lowest ever by West Indies. Seven batters were dismissed for ducks, marking the first time in 148 years that so many failed to score in a single innings. Mitchell Starc took 6 wickets for 9 runs, while Scott Boland claimed a historic hat-trick. The collapse sparked global headlines and highlighted Australia’s pink ball dominance.