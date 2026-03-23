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NewsPhotosWhat action can Mohsin Naqvi take against players leaving PSL for IPL 2026?
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What action can Mohsin Naqvi take against players leaving PSL for IPL 2026?

PCB’s strong action against players leaving PSL for IPL 2026 marks a critical shift in franchise cricket governance. With bans, legal notices, and financial penalties, the board aims to protect league integrity and deter last-minute withdrawals. The growing trend of players prioritising IPL due to higher salaries and global exposure has intensified tensions between leagues. This conflict highlights deeper scheduling issues and power imbalance in T20 cricket. Going forward, stricter contracts and enforcement could reshape player decisions, league participation, and global cricket dynamics, making PSL vs IPL one of the defining battles in modern franchise cricket.

Updated:Mar 23, 2026, 08:30 AM IST
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1. One-year PSL bans remain the primary punishment

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1. One-year PSL bans remain the primary punishment

PCB is expected to impose one-year bans on players breaching PSL contracts, following the Corbin Bosch precedent. This ensures contractual discipline and deters last-minute IPL switches during high-stakes tournament windows. Photo Credit - X

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2. Legal notices for breach of contract are already underway

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2. Legal notices for breach of contract are already underway

PCB’s legal team is issuing notices to players who exited PSL for IPL 2026, framing it as a contractual violation. This escalates the matter beyond cricket boards into formal legal territory. Photo Credit - X

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3. Financial penalties could significantly increase

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3. Financial penalties could significantly increase

Beyond bans, PCB may impose heavy fines tied to contract clauses. This adds a financial deterrent, especially for players treating PSL as a backup option while waiting for IPL replacement deals. Photo Credit - X

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4. PCB is setting a global precedent for league integrity

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4. PCB is setting a global precedent for league integrity

By taking strict action, PCB aims to send a message across franchise cricket. The move targets the growing trend of players prioritising IPL mid-season over other leagues. Photo Credit - X

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5. IPL’s financial power remains unmatched

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5. IPL’s financial power remains unmatched

The IPL’s higher salaries and match fees, including the ₹7.5 lakh per-match structure, make it financially irresistible. Replacement contracts often exceed full PSL deals, influencing player decisions significantly. Photo Credit - X

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6. Replacement contracts offer instant global exposure

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6. Replacement contracts offer instant global exposure

Joining IPL as injury replacements places players on a bigger global stage, increasing visibility, sponsorship potential, and future league opportunities compared to PSL participation. Photo Credit - X

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7. Dasun Shanaka and Blessing Muzarabani headline exits

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7. Dasun Shanaka and Blessing Muzarabani headline exits

Shanaka (Rajasthan Royals) and Muzarabani (Kolkata Knight Riders) left PSL teams mid-cycle. These high-profile switches triggered PCB’s strong response and policy enforcement discussions. Photo Credit - X

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8. More players linked to IPL replacement pipeline

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8. More players linked to IPL replacement pipeline

Spencer Johnson, Gudakesh Motie, and Ottneil Baartman withdrew from PSL amid IPL links. This pattern highlights how PSL is increasingly being used as a fallback league. Photo Credit - X

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