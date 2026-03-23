What action can Mohsin Naqvi take against players leaving PSL for IPL 2026?

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PCB’s strong action against players leaving PSL for IPL 2026 marks a critical shift in franchise cricket governance. With bans, legal notices, and financial penalties, the board aims to protect league integrity and deter last-minute withdrawals. The growing trend of players prioritising IPL due to higher salaries and global exposure has intensified tensions between leagues. This conflict highlights deeper scheduling issues and power imbalance in T20 cricket. Going forward, stricter contracts and enforcement could reshape player decisions, league participation, and global cricket dynamics, making PSL vs IPL one of the defining battles in modern franchise cricket.