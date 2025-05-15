Advertisement
What Are New Rules Of IPL 2025 Allowed By BCCI Ahead Of Restart - In Pics

The IPL 2025 will allow franchises to sign temporary replacement players for the final leg of the season, following its resumption on May 17 after a suspension due to India-Pakistan tensions. However, these replacements cannot be retained for IPL 2026 and must re-enter the next player auction. This rule aims to prevent teams from bypassing the auction system. While many overseas players are returning, some, like Jake Fraser-McGurk and Jamie Overton, have withdrawn. Replacements signed before the suspension remain eligible for retention, including Mayank Agarwal, Nandre Burger, and Sediqullah Atal. The season will now conclude on June 3.

Updated:May 15, 2025, 08:59 AM IST
1. Temporary Replacements Now Allowed for Final Leg of IPL 2025

1. Temporary Replacements Now Allowed for Final Leg of IPL 2025

To maintain squad strength, franchises can now sign temporary replacements for unavailable players during the last leg of IPL 2025 — a rare mid-tournament regulatory shift.

2. New Players Ineligible for Retention in IPL 2026

2. New Players Ineligible for Retention in IPL 2026

Any replacement player signed after the suspension won’t be eligible for retention next season — they'll return to the IPL 2026 auction pool mandatorily.

3. Rule Change Triggered by Rescheduled Fixtures & Player Withdrawals

3. Rule Change Triggered by Rescheduled Fixtures & Player Withdrawals

With the IPL resuming on May 17, overlaps with international fixtures forced stars like Jake Fraser-McGurk and Jamie Overton to pull out, prompting the BCCI to act.

4. Pre-Suspension Signings Still Retain Retention Rights

4. Pre-Suspension Signings Still Retain Retention Rights

Players signed before the league's suspension — like Mayank Agarwal and Nandre Burger — are still eligible to be retained in 2026, creating a clear eligibility divide.

5. Move Designed to Prevent Strategic Auction Circumvention

5. Move Designed to Prevent Strategic Auction Circumvention

The no-retention clause curbs any attempt by teams to bypass the auction system by signing high-value short-term talent for long-term gains.

6. Replacements Allowed Regardless of Reason for Exit

6. Replacements Allowed Regardless of Reason for Exit

Franchises can now replace players missing due to injury, illness, national duty, or personal reasons — broadening the scope of eligible replacement scenarios.

7. BCCI Memo Confirms 'Reassessment' of Player Policy

7. BCCI Memo Confirms 'Reassessment' of Player Policy

The IPL sent a formal memo stating it had "reassessed" its replacement rules — a rare public acknowledgment of flexible policy-making during an ongoing season.

8. Strategic Opportunity for Unsold or Fringe Players

8. Strategic Opportunity for Unsold or Fringe Players

This late-season rule opens doors for unsold or fringe T20 players to enter the IPL spotlight — but only for the current campaign, with no long-term franchise lock-in.

9. Fantasy League Implications: New Picks, No Long-Term Stakes

9. Fantasy League Implications: New Picks, No Long-Term Stakes

Fantasy cricket players should watch out for new short-term performers like Mustafizur Rahman, but remember they won’t be part of 2026 team planning or retention buzz.

 

10. Search Spike: ‘IPL Temporary Replacements 2025’ Now a Hot Topic

10. Search Spike: ‘IPL Temporary Replacements 2025’ Now a Hot Topic

Search interest in terms like “IPL 2025 rule change”, “replacement player eligibility”, and “IPL retention rules” has surged — perfect for news SEO, YouTube titles, and social shares.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK