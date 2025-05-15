What Are New Rules Of IPL 2025 Allowed By BCCI Ahead Of Restart - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2901167

The IPL 2025 will allow franchises to sign temporary replacement players for the final leg of the season, following its resumption on May 17 after a suspension due to India-Pakistan tensions. However, these replacements cannot be retained for IPL 2026 and must re-enter the next player auction. This rule aims to prevent teams from bypassing the auction system. While many overseas players are returning, some, like Jake Fraser-McGurk and Jamie Overton, have withdrawn. Replacements signed before the suspension remain eligible for retention, including Mayank Agarwal, Nandre Burger, and Sediqullah Atal. The season will now conclude on June 3.