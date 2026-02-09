What are Pakistan’s 3 demands from ICC before India T20 World Cup 2026 clash?

photoDetails

Pakistan’s threat to boycott the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match has triggered one of the biggest crises in modern cricket. With three demands placed before the ICC, the PCB is negotiating amid political pressure, commercial stakes, and global fan expectations. The dispute stems from Bangladesh’s withdrawal and raises larger questions about governance, revenue sharing, and neutrality in international tournaments. Broadcasters, sponsors, and administrators are closely watching developments as talks continue. The final outcome could reshape bilateral cricket policies and future ICC frameworks, making this more than a scheduling dispute but a defining moment for the sport’s geopolitical balance.