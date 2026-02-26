What does Team India need to make their net run rate positive in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 in IND vs ZIM game?

photoDetails

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final hopes depend heavily on improving their Net Run Rate after a 76-run loss to South Africa left them at –3.800. Against Zimbabwe in Chennai, India must win by at least 77 runs batting first or chase a 150 target in around 11 overs to move into positive NRR territory. A bigger margin would ease pressure ahead of the West Indies clash. With NRR likely deciding qualification in Super 8 Group 1, India’s approach must prioritise aggressive scoring and rapid finishes. The Zimbabwe match represents their best opportunity to reset momentum and revive their title defence.