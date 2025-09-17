What If Pakistan Boycotts Asia Cup 2025? UAE Could Snatch Super 4 Spot from Pakistan – Full Analysis

photoDetails

The Asia Cup 2025 Group A is in turmoil as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) threatens to boycott their crucial match against the UAE over match referee Andy Pycroft. India, already qualified for the Super 4s, recently sparked controversy by refusing to shake hands with Pakistan after their clash. If Pakistan pulls out, the UAE would earn a walkover, securing Super 4 qualification alongside India, while Pakistan risks elimination with just two points. This high-stakes scenario highlights the impact of off-field controversies, net run rates, and ICC decisions on Asia Cup progression, keeping cricket fans on edge.