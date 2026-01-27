What if Pakistan boycotts T20 World Cup 2026: ICC sanctions, financial losses and PSL fallout - Explained

photoDetails

If Pakistan boycott the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India, it could mark the beginning of the end for Pakistan cricket as a global force. The fallout would be immediate and brutal, ranging from ICC sanctions and suspension risks to massive financial losses and international isolation. The Pakistan Cricket Board could lose ICC revenues, face blocked NOCs for overseas players in the PSL, and see sponsors walk away. Players would miss prize money, exposure, and career-defining opportunities. With ICC warning of strict enforcement, leniency looks unlikely. Any withdrawal would not just disrupt Group A fixtures, but damage Pakistan.