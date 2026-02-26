What is ‘Dew Cure’? Anti-dew spray at Chepauk imported from USA ahead of India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in T20 World Cup 2026

photoDetails

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe at Chennai could be influenced by an unusual intervention: the application of a US-imported anti-dew chemical at Chepauk to counter heavy humidity. Dew often shifts the advantage toward chasing teams by making the ball slippery and reducing spin effectiveness. With India’s semifinal hopes hanging by a thread after a heavy defeat to South Africa, match conditions may prove decisive. If successful, the Dew Cure treatment could neutralise toss bias, aid bowlers, and even influence future ICC events and IPL matches, marking a science-driven shift in cricket ground preparation and competitive fairness.