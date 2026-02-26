Advertisement
What is 'Dew Cure'? Anti-dew spray at Chepauk imported from USA ahead of India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in T20 World Cup 2026
What is 'Dew Cure'? Anti-dew spray at Chepauk imported from USA ahead of India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match in T20 World Cup 2026

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe at Chennai could be influenced by an unusual intervention: the application of a US-imported anti-dew chemical at Chepauk to counter heavy humidity. Dew often shifts the advantage toward chasing teams by making the ball slippery and reducing spin effectiveness. With India’s semifinal hopes hanging by a thread after a heavy defeat to South Africa, match conditions may prove decisive. If successful, the Dew Cure treatment could neutralise toss bias, aid bowlers, and even influence future ICC events and IPL matches, marking a science-driven shift in cricket ground preparation and competitive fairness.

Updated:Feb 26, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
1. Anti-dew chemical deployed before IND vs ZIM clash

1. Anti-dew chemical deployed before IND vs ZIM clash

Ground staff sprayed US-imported Dew Cure to counter heavy humidity and prevent dew formation, aiming to maintain fair playing conditions during the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 night match in Chennai. Photo Credit - X

2. High humidity triggered preventive intervention

2. High humidity triggered preventive intervention

With humidity forecast between 80–90 percent, officials anticipated severe dew impact, prompting proactive measures to keep the ball dry and preserve bowling effectiveness under lights at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Photo Credit - X

3. Dew historically shifts advantage to chasing teams

3. Dew historically shifts advantage to chasing teams

Wet outfields and slippery balls make defending totals difficult, encouraging captains to chase. Reducing dew could rebalance match dynamics and diminish toss-driven advantages in high-pressure ICC tournament fixtures. Photo Credit - X

4. Spin-friendly Chepauk pitch loses bite with moisture

4. Spin-friendly Chepauk pitch loses bite with moisture

Chepauk traditionally aids spin bowlers, but dew reduces grip and turn. Dew mitigation may help restore spin dominance and preserve the venue’s tactical identity during crucial T20 World Cup encounters. Photo Credit - X

5. India's semifinal hopes depend on must-win results

5. India’s semifinal hopes depend on must-win results

After a 76-run defeat to South Africa, India need victories against Zimbabwe and West Indies while improving their net run rate and relying on favourable results to stay alive in the semifinal race. Photo Credit - X

6. Net run rate pressure adds urgency to victory margin

6. Net run rate pressure adds urgency to victory margin

India’s significantly negative NRR means narrow wins may not suffice. A balanced pitch and dry ball conditions could help bowlers restrict opponents and aid a larger winning margin. Photo Credit - X

7. Reduced dew could neutralize toss advantage

7. Reduced dew could neutralize toss advantage

Captains often choose to chase due to dew risk. If Dew Cure works, teams may defend totals confidently, altering match strategy and restoring tactical parity in night matches. Photo Credit - X

8. Bowlers benefit from improved grip and control

8. Bowlers benefit from improved grip and control

Dry conditions help execute yorkers, slower balls, and spin variations effectively, potentially lowering scoring rates and restoring bowlers’ tactical options during pressure overs in T20 cricket. Photo Credit - X

9. ICC and BCCI monitoring results for future use

9. ICC and BCCI monitoring results for future use

Officials may consider using anti-dew solutions in semifinals, finals, and future tournaments if effectiveness is proven, signalling a science-led evolution in cricket ground preparation practices. Photo Credit - X

10. IPL adoption could reduce toss bias league-wide

10. IPL adoption could reduce toss bias league-wide

The BCCI is evaluating mandatory anti-dew application in IPL night matches, which could reduce chasing bias, enhance competitive fairness, and improve viewing quality across the world’s richest T20 league. Photo Credit - X

T20 Wold Cup 2026Ind vs ZimIndia vs ZimbabweAnti-dew spray
