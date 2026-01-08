What Is Testicular Torsion Tilak Varma Underwent?

photoDetails

Indian batter Tilak Varma underwent emergency surgery for testicular torsion on January 8, 2026, in Rajkot, potentially sidelining him for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand and India’s opening T20 World Cup match against the USA. The 23-year-old left-hander experienced sudden severe abdominal pain, requiring urgent medical intervention to prevent permanent damage. Recovery is expected to take 2–4 weeks, leaving selectors with replacement options like Shreyas Iyer. Fans are concerned about India’s middle-order stability, while medical experts stress the urgency of immediate treatment for testicular torsion to avoid long-term complications and ensure full recovery.