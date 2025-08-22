Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2949708https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/what-is-the-bronco-test-inside-bcci-s-rugby-inspired-fitness-drill-for-indian-cricketers-2949708
NewsPhotosWhat Is The Bronco Test? Inside BCCI’s Rugby-Inspired Fitness Drill For Indian Cricketers
photoDetails

What Is The Bronco Test? Inside BCCI’s Rugby-Inspired Fitness Drill For Indian Cricketers

The Bronco Test in cricket has been introduced by the BCCI under head coach Gautam Gambhir and fitness coach Adrian le Roux to set new fitness benchmarks for Indian players. Originally a rugby fitness drill, the Bronco Test measures aerobic capacity, stamina, and cardiovascular endurance through shuttle runs of 20m, 40m, and 60m, repeated continuously over 1,200 meters. Unlike the Yo-Yo Test, which focuses on recovery and agility, the Bronco emphasizes sustained endurance, making it crucial for fast bowlers. Combined with the 2KM time trial, this new fitness model ensures Indian cricketers meet the demands of modern international cricket.

Updated:Aug 22, 2025, 09:13 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Bronco Test Replaces Gym-Only Focus with Endurance Training

1/11
1. Bronco Test Replaces Gym-Only Focus with Endurance Training

Unlike heavy gym sessions, the Bronco Test prioritizes running-based endurance—ensuring fast bowlers and batters build stamina relevant to real match demands. (Image Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

2. Developed for Rugby, Now Adapted for Cricket

2/11
2. Developed for Rugby, Now Adapted for Cricket

The Bronco Test originated in rugby fitness programs, designed to simulate high-intensity running patterns. BCCI has now adopted it for cricket, focusing on aerobic endurance and cardiovascular strength. (Image Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

3. Structure: 1,200 Metres Without Rest

3/11
3. Structure: 1,200 Metres Without Rest

The test involves 20m, 40m, and 60m shuttle runs in five continuous sets, totaling 1.2 kilometres. Players must complete it in around six minutes to qualify. (Image Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

4. Endurance Over Recovery – Key Difference from Yo-Yo Test

4/11
4. Endurance Over Recovery – Key Difference from Yo-Yo Test

The Yo-Yo Test measures interval recovery and agility, while the Bronco Test measures continuous stamina. This dual approach ensures Indian cricketers excel in both short bursts and long spells. (Image Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

5. Introduced by Gautam Gambhir and Adrian le Roux

5/11
5. Introduced by Gautam Gambhir and Adrian le Roux

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and returning fitness coach Adrian le Roux spearheaded the introduction, signalling a renewed focus on endurance-based fitness in Indian cricket. (Image Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

6. Already Trialed at NCA Bengaluru

6/11
6. Already Trialed at NCA Bengaluru

The test has been implemented at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where contracted players are being put through the benchmark drills to set new fitness standards. (Image Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

7. Fast Bowlers Under Spotlight

7/11
7. Fast Bowlers Under Spotlight

Reports suggest the Bronco Test targets fast bowlers specifically, as concerns grew about bowlers spending too much time lifting weights instead of building running endurance. (Image Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

8. Complemented by the 2KM Time Trial

8/11
8. Complemented by the 2KM Time Trial

Alongside Bronco and Yo-Yo, the 2KM run remains key. Benchmarks:

Fast bowlers: 8m15s Batters, spinners, wicketkeepers: 8m30s (Image Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

9. More Demanding than Yo-Yo Test

9/11
9. More Demanding than Yo-Yo Test

While the Yo-Yo Test minimum score is 17.1, the Bronco pushes cricketers harder, demanding constant speed and minimal recovery, testing both lungs and legs. (Image Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

10. Comprehensive Fitness Framework for Modern Cricket

10/11
10. Comprehensive Fitness Framework for Modern Cricket

With Yo-Yo (recovery), Bronco (endurance), and 2KM (timed stamina), the BCCI has built a three-layered fitness model, tailored for the increasing demands of modern international cricket. (Image Credit - Twitter)

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Bronco Test cricketwhat is bronco testBronco Test explainedBronco Test vs Yo-Yo Testbcci bronco testindian cricket fitness testgautam gambhir bronco testadrian le roux fitness coachyo-yo test cricket india2km time trial cricketbronco test rulesbronco test distancebronco test 1200 metersbronco test timingbronco test endurancecricket fitness standards 2025indian players bronco testbcci fitness criteriaindian fast bowlers fitnessbronco test shuttle runsyo-yo test minimum scorebronco test aerobic capacitybronco test cardiovascular endurancecricket conditioning drillsbronco test selection criteriayo-yo test vs bronco test differencebcci new fitness benchmarkbronco test india squadbronco test training drillbronco test fitness explained
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Bronco Test cricket
What Is The Bronco Test? Inside BCCI’s Rugby-Inspired Fitness Drill For Indian Cricketers
camera icon7
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission: Proposal To Calculate Minimum Wage Based On 5-Unit Family Model Including Ageing Parents By NC-JCM
camera icon11
title
Yuvraj Singh records
Yuvraj Singh Records: From Fastest T20 Fifty To Six Sixes In An Over, Relive Birthday Boy's Greatest Moments
camera icon11
title
Yuvraj Singh birthday 2025
Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: The Untold Love Story With Hazel Keech That Stole Millions Of Hearts - In Pics
camera icon11
title
Meet Actors
Meet 10 Famous Indian Celebs Who Were Once Madly In Love, Got Married But Ended-Up In Divorce - See Photos
NEWS ON ONE CLICK