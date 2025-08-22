What Is The Bronco Test? Inside BCCI’s Rugby-Inspired Fitness Drill For Indian Cricketers
The Bronco Test in cricket has been introduced by the BCCI under head coach Gautam Gambhir and fitness coach Adrian le Roux to set new fitness benchmarks for Indian players. Originally a rugby fitness drill, the Bronco Test measures aerobic capacity, stamina, and cardiovascular endurance through shuttle runs of 20m, 40m, and 60m, repeated continuously over 1,200 meters. Unlike the Yo-Yo Test, which focuses on recovery and agility, the Bronco emphasizes sustained endurance, making it crucial for fast bowlers. Combined with the 2KM time trial, this new fitness model ensures Indian cricketers meet the demands of modern international cricket.
1. Bronco Test Replaces Gym-Only Focus with Endurance Training
Unlike heavy gym sessions, the Bronco Test prioritizes running-based endurance—ensuring fast bowlers and batters build stamina relevant to real match demands.
2. Developed for Rugby, Now Adapted for Cricket
The Bronco Test originated in rugby fitness programs, designed to simulate high-intensity running patterns. BCCI has now adopted it for cricket, focusing on aerobic endurance and cardiovascular strength.
3. Structure: 1,200 Metres Without Rest
The test involves 20m, 40m, and 60m shuttle runs in five continuous sets, totaling 1.2 kilometres. Players must complete it in around six minutes to qualify.
4. Endurance Over Recovery – Key Difference from Yo-Yo Test
The Yo-Yo Test measures interval recovery and agility, while the Bronco Test measures continuous stamina. This dual approach ensures Indian cricketers excel in both short bursts and long spells.
5. Introduced by Gautam Gambhir and Adrian le Roux
Head coach Gautam Gambhir and returning fitness coach Adrian le Roux spearheaded the introduction, signalling a renewed focus on endurance-based fitness in Indian cricket.
6. Already Trialed at NCA Bengaluru
The test has been implemented at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where contracted players are being put through the benchmark drills to set new fitness standards.
7. Fast Bowlers Under Spotlight
Reports suggest the Bronco Test targets fast bowlers specifically, as concerns grew about bowlers spending too much time lifting weights instead of building running endurance.
8. Complemented by the 2KM Time Trial
Alongside Bronco and Yo-Yo, the 2KM run remains key. Benchmarks:
Fast bowlers: 8m15s Batters, spinners, wicketkeepers: 8m30s
9. More Demanding than Yo-Yo Test
While the Yo-Yo Test minimum score is 17.1, the Bronco pushes cricketers harder, demanding constant speed and minimal recovery, testing both lungs and legs.
10. Comprehensive Fitness Framework for Modern Cricket
With Yo-Yo (recovery), Bronco (endurance), and 2KM (timed stamina), the BCCI has built a three-layered fitness model, tailored for the increasing demands of modern international cricket.
