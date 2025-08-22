What Is The Bronco Test? Inside BCCI’s Rugby-Inspired Fitness Drill For Indian Cricketers

photoDetails

The Bronco Test in cricket has been introduced by the BCCI under head coach Gautam Gambhir and fitness coach Adrian le Roux to set new fitness benchmarks for Indian players. Originally a rugby fitness drill, the Bronco Test measures aerobic capacity, stamina, and cardiovascular endurance through shuttle runs of 20m, 40m, and 60m, repeated continuously over 1,200 meters. Unlike the Yo-Yo Test, which focuses on recovery and agility, the Bronco emphasizes sustained endurance, making it crucial for fast bowlers. Combined with the 2KM time trial, this new fitness model ensures Indian cricketers meet the demands of modern international cricket.