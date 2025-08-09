Advertisement
What Is The IPL Trade? How They Work, Why Player Trades Are Reshaping The IPL - All You Need To Know

Fans have witnessed several high-profile trades in the IPL over the years, from Shikhar Dhawan’s move to Delhi Capitals to Hardik Pandya’s return to Mumbai Indians. But what exactly is an IPL trade, and how does it work? Here’s everything you need to know. 

 

Updated:Aug 09, 2025, 07:54 AM IST
Understanding IPL Player Trades

The Indian Premier League’s trade system allows teams to exchange players outside the auction process. This presentation explains how it works and why it’s becoming a bigger part of IPL team strategies.

 

What Is an IPL Trade?

An IPL trade is when a player moves from one franchise to another without going through the auction. It can be a straight cash deal or a swap between players. All trades need approval from the player, both teams, and the IPL governing body.

 

The Trade Window

Trades are only possible during set periods called trade windows. The first runs from about a month after the IPL season ends to just before the auction. The second opens after the auction and closes a month before the start of the next season.

 

Types of Trades

There are two main types of IPL trades. In a cash-only trade, the buying team pays the player’s existing value to the selling team. In a player swap, two players are exchanged, sometimes accompanied by additional compensation to equalize their salaries.

 

Rules for a Trade

A trade cannot happen without the player’s written consent. Both franchises must agree on the deal, and overseas players may need permission from their home boards. Teams can also request a fitness test before confirming the transfer.

 

The Money Aspect

The trade fee is separate from a team’s auction purse, so it doesn’t affect their bidding power. Players can receive up to half of this fee, depending on their contract. This makes trades financially appealing for both teams and players.

 

Why Teams Use Trades

Trades give teams a way to fix squad weaknesses without waiting for the next auction. They help adjust the team balance if a player is out of form or injured. They can also free up funds for future signings.

 

Why It’s Becoming Common

High-profile moves, like Hardik Pandya’s return to Mumbai Indians, have made trades more popular. Auction limits push teams to explore trades as another way to secure key players. Players themselves now request trades for better opportunities.

 

Benefits for Players

For players, trades can mean more game time and a better role in a team that suits their skills. A move can also bring higher earnings if they get a share of the transfer fee. It’s a win–win when both sides agree.

 

The Bigger Picture

IPL trades have grown from rare deals to an important roster-building tool. They allow quick adjustments in a highly competitive league. With every season, the trade market is expected to get more active and more strategic. 

 

All Images:- X, BCCI, IPL

