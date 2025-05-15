What Prize Money Will Team India Receive For Finishing Third On World Test Championship (WTC Final) Points Table?
The ICC has announced a record-breaking prize pool of USD 5.76 million for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023–25, set to be played between South Africa and Australia at Lord’s from June 11–15. The winners will receive USD 3.6 million, while the runners-up will earn USD 2.16 million—more than double the prize money from previous editions. South Africa topped the WTC standings after dominant series wins, while Australia sealed their spot with key victories, including a 3-1 win over India. A promotional video featuring players and legends has further built anticipation for the prestigious “Ultimate Test.”
1. WTC 2025 Prize Pool Hits Record $5.76 Million
The ICC has doubled the stakes, announcing a massive $5.76 million prize pot for the WTC 2023–25 Final, making it the most lucrative Test match in history.
2. Winners to Pocket $3.6 Million – A 125% Hike
The champions will walk away with a staggering $3.6 million, a massive leap from the $1.6 million awarded in previous finals—highlighting the growing commercial power of Test cricket.
3. Runners-Up to Earn $2.16 Million – Still a Major Payday
Even the losing side will bag $2.16 million, more than double the previous runner-up prize, reflecting how the ICC is rewarding elite Test performances.
4. South Africa’s Golden Chance for Maiden ICC Title
With wins over Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, South Africa are hungry to lift their first-ever ICC trophy, adding drama to this high-stakes showdown.
5. Australia Eyeing Historic WTC Title Defence
Pat Cummins’ men are out to become the first two-time WTC champions, having booked their final ticket with dominant wins over India, Pakistan, and New Zealand.
6. Lord’s to Host the Ultimate Test Showdown
The WTC Final at Lord’s (June 11–15) adds a historic flavour, making it a bucket-list event for cricket fans and a global spectacle on hallowed English turf.
7. All-Star ICC Promo Video Sparks Global Buzz
The ICC dropped a thrilling promotional video featuring Smith, Rabada, Bavuma, Head, Pollock, Hayden, Steyn, and more—driving massive fan engagement ahead of the WTC Final.
8. WTC Final 2025: A Global Cricketing Celebration
With the world watching, this one-off Test has become the centrepiece of red-ball cricket, drawing fans, legends, and pundits into the countdown hype.
9. Ranking Rewards: Every Team Cashes In
From India’s third-place $1.44 million to Pakistan’s $480,000 for ninth, the WTC prize distribution ensures that all teams benefit from their performance.
10. WTC Final 2025: Trending as Cricket’s Biggest Payday
Searches for "WTC 2025 prize money," "WTC Final at Lord’s," and "South Africa vs Australia Test Final" are trending—cementing this event’s place as a landmark in Test cricket history.
