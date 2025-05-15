What Prize Money Will Team India Receive For Finishing Third On World Test Championship (WTC Final) Points Table?

photoDetails

The ICC has announced a record-breaking prize pool of USD 5.76 million for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023–25, set to be played between South Africa and Australia at Lord’s from June 11–15. The winners will receive USD 3.6 million, while the runners-up will earn USD 2.16 million—more than double the prize money from previous editions. South Africa topped the WTC standings after dominant series wins, while Australia sealed their spot with key victories, including a 3-1 win over India. A promotional video featuring players and legends has further built anticipation for the prestigious “Ultimate Test.”