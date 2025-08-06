What’s Next For Team India? Upcoming Matches In 2025 Across All Formats Explained

photoDetails

Team India’s action-packed schedule post the England Test series promises thrilling cricket across all formats. Kicking off with the Asia Cup 2025 in September, including a high-voltage clash against Pakistan, India’s calendar features marquee series against West Indies, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand. While the Bangladesh tour stands postponed, a potential Sri Lanka series may fill the gap. With constant format switches, packed home and away fixtures, and key matches at iconic venues, India’s roadmap to the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup is intense. Fans can expect high-stakes rivalries, squad rotation, and strategic experimentation in coming months.