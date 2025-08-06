What’s Next For Team India? Upcoming Matches In 2025 Across All Formats Explained
Team India’s action-packed schedule post the England Test series promises thrilling cricket across all formats. Kicking off with the Asia Cup 2025 in September, including a high-voltage clash against Pakistan, India’s calendar features marquee series against West Indies, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand. While the Bangladesh tour stands postponed, a potential Sri Lanka series may fill the gap. With constant format switches, packed home and away fixtures, and key matches at iconic venues, India’s roadmap to the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup is intense. Fans can expect high-stakes rivalries, squad rotation, and strategic experimentation in coming months.
1. India’s Next Match Set for September in Asia Cup 2025
After a dramatic 2-2 England Test series, India returns to action on September 10 vs UAE in the 2025 Asia Cup, followed by blockbuster matches against Pakistan and Oman. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
2. Blockbuster India vs Pakistan Clash on September 14
The most-awaited India vs Pakistan Asia Cup T20 showdown is scheduled for Sunday, September 14, promising record-breaking viewership and massive fantasy league buzz. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
3. Bangladesh Tour Postponed Due to Political Tensions
India’s proposed August tour of Bangladesh (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is) has been indefinitely postponed, with a potential Sri Lanka series on standby — but not yet confirmed. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
4. West Indies Test Series Kicks Off India’s Home Season
India faces West Indies in two Tests in October — Ahmedabad (Oct 2–6) and Delhi (Oct 10–14) — as red-ball cricket returns home. Great chance for fans to see Test specialists in action. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
5. Mega Australia Tour Features 8 Matches in 3 Formats
From ODIs in Perth and Adelaide to five thrilling T20Is ending in Brisbane, India’s October-November tour to Australia is a key lead-up to the 2026 World T20 preparations. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
6. South Africa Tour of India Begins in November
The Proteas arrive in India for 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20Is starting November 14, marking India’s longest bilateral series before the New Zealand home leg in 2026. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
7. No International Cricket for India in August
With the Bangladesh tour postponed and no fixtures scheduled, August 2025 will see zero international games for India — a rare break in a packed calendar. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
8. Frequent Format Switch May Test Squad Depth
India’s 2025-26 schedule features rapid format changes (Test to ODI to T20I) within weeks, testing the fitness, rotation policy, and bench strength ahead of global tournaments. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
9. India’s Home Fortresses to Host Key Matches
Iconic venues like Eden Gardens, Narendra Modi Stadium, Dharamsala, and Raipur will host major games — boosting local attendance, tourism, and fan engagement nationwide. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
10. High-Intensity Buildup to 2026 ICC Events
With bilateral series against Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, India’s upcoming schedule is key to prepping for the 2026 T20 World Cup, offering ample opportunities for team experiments and strategy refinement. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
Trending Photos