What Team India need from SA vs WI to stay alive in semi-final race in T20 World Cup 2026

India’s semifinal hopes in the T20 World Cup 2026 hinge on the South Africa vs West Indies result and their own performances. After a heavy loss to South Africa damaged their net run rate, India must win both remaining Super Eight matches and aim for dominant margins. A South Africa win simplifies qualification, while a West Indies victory could force a three-way tie decided by NRR. With the final group match advantage, India will know the exact equation before facing West Indies. The road remains open, but qualification now depends on precision, aggression, and mathematical margins.