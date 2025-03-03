When Cricket Faced Terror: 16 Years Since The 2009 Terror Attack On Sri Lankan Cricket Team In Pakistan, Lahore - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2866491

On March 3, 2009, the world of cricket was shaken by a harrowing event that left a lasting impact on the sport. A terror attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team's bus in Lahore, Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of six officials and two civilians. This tragic incident not only marred the spirit of the game but also highlighted the critical need for enhanced security measures in international sports. As we reflect on this day, let's explore the key takeaways from this unforgettable event.