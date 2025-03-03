Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2866512https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/when-cricket-faced-terror-16-years-since-the-2009-terror-attack-on-sri-lankan-cricket-team-in-pakistan-lahore-in-pics-2866512
NewsPhotosWhen Cricket Faced Terror: 16 Years Since The 2009 Terror Attack On Sri Lankan Cricket Team In Pakistan, Lahore - In Pics When Cricket Faced Terror: 16 Years Since The 2009 Terror Attack On Sri Lankan Cricket Team In Pakistan, Lahore - In Pics
photoDetails

When Cricket Faced Terror: 16 Years Since The 2009 Terror Attack On Sri Lankan Cricket Team In Pakistan, Lahore - In Pics

On March 3, 2009, the world of cricket was shaken by a harrowing event that left a lasting impact on the sport. A terror attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team's bus in Lahore, Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of six officials and two civilians. This tragic incident not only marred the spirit of the game but also highlighted the critical need for enhanced security measures in international sports. As we reflect on this day, let's explore the key takeaways from this unforgettable event.

Updated:Mar 03, 2025, 11:15 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Tragic Loss of Life

1/20
1. Tragic Loss of Life

The attack claimed the lives of six Pakistani officials and two civilians, underscoring the severity of the incident.

Follow Us

2. Injuries to Players

2/20
2. Injuries to Players

Several Sri Lankan cricketers, including Thilan Samaraweera and Tharanga Paranavitana, sustained injuries, highlighting the direct impact on athletes.

Follow Us

3. Immediate Evacuation

3/20
3. Immediate Evacuation

The Sri Lankan team was airlifted by Pakistan Air Force helicopters, showcasing a swift response to ensure player safety.

Follow Us

4. Impact on International Cricket

4/20
4. Impact on International Cricket

The attack led to a halt in international cricket in Pakistan for years, as teams refused to tour due to security concerns.

Follow Us

5. Security Lapses

5/20
5. Security Lapses

The incident revealed significant security lapses, with initial warnings from intelligence agencies being neglected.

Follow Us

6. Role of the Bus Driver

6/20
6. Role of the Bus Driver

Mehar Mohammad Khalil, the bus driver, was hailed as a hero for his bravery in driving the team to safety.

Follow Us

7. Global Condemnation

7/20
7. Global Condemnation

The attack was condemned by leaders worldwide, including the UN Secretary-General and heads of state from multiple countries.

Follow Us

8. ICC's Decision

8/20
8. ICC's Decision

The International Cricket Council (ICC) stripped Pakistan of its 2011 World Cup hosting rights due to security concerns.

Follow Us

9. Return of International Cricket

9/20
9. Return of International Cricket

International cricket returned to Pakistan in 2015 with a series against Zimbabwe, marking a gradual recovery.

Follow Us

10. Sri Lanka's Comeback

10/20
10. Sri Lanka's Comeback

Sri Lanka returned to Pakistan in 2019, playing a series that symbolized a step towards normalcy.

Follow Us

11. Security Enhancements

11/20
11. Security Enhancements

The attack prompted enhanced security measures and protocols for international sports events.

Follow Us

12. Psychological Impact

12/20
12. Psychological Impact

The incident had a profound psychological impact on the players, emphasizing the need for mental health support.

Follow Us

13. Role of Conspiracy Theories

13/20
13. Role of Conspiracy Theories

Conspiracy theories about inside information fueled discussions, highlighting the complexity of such incidents.

Follow Us

14. International Solidarity

14/20
14. International Solidarity

Cricket boards and players from around the world showed solidarity with the Sri Lankan team, wearing black armbands in their matches.

Follow Us

15. Criticism of Security Arrangements

15/20
15. Criticism of Security Arrangements

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan and match referee Chris Broad criticized the inadequate security provided during the attack.

Follow Us

16. Impact on Future Tours

16/20
16. Impact on Future Tours

The New Zealand and Bangladesh teams canceled their tours to Pakistan, reflecting the lingering security concerns.

Follow Us

17. Insurance Costs

17/20
17. Insurance Costs

Insurance costs for cricket matches in high-risk regions increased, impacting the financial aspects of the sport.

Follow Us

18. Role of Media

18/20
18. Role of Media

Media coverage played a crucial role in disseminating information and raising awareness about the incident.

Follow Us

19. Long-Term Effects

19/20
19. Long-Term Effects

The attack had long-term effects on Pakistan's cricket infrastructure, with matches being hosted in neutral venues like Dubai.

 

Follow Us

20. Resilience of the Sport

20/20
20. Resilience of the Sport

Despite the tragedy, the resilience of cricket and its players was evident as international competitions continued, albeit with heightened security.

Follow Us
Lahore terror attack 2009Sri Lankan cricket team attack16 years since Lahore attackTerrorist attack on cricket teamLahore attack anniversarySri Lanka cricket team in Pakistan2009 cricket terror attackLahore attack impact on cricketSecurity in international sportsTerror attack on sports teamLahore attack aftermathInternational cricket post-2009 attackSri Lankan players injured in attackLahore attack on sports eventsSecurity measures in cricketLahore attack global reaction2009 Lahore terror incidentCricket team terror attackLahore attack and sports safetySri Lanka cricket team securityLahore attack on sports16th anniversary of Lahore attackTerror attack on sportsLahore attack on cricketSri Lanka cricket team terrorLahore attack sports history2009 Lahore cricket attackLahore attack on sports teamSri Lanka cricket team LahoreLahore attack sports impact
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Virat Kohli
Sachin Tendulkar To Virat Kohli: Indian Cricketers Who Have Played 300 Or More ODIs - In Pics
camera icon7
title
OTT releases this week
From Naadaniyan To Thandel: 7 OTT Releases You Can’t Miss This Week!
camera icon8
title
CSK
Matheesha Pathirana And...: 4 Overseas Players Who Will Start For CSK In IPL 2025
camera icon7
title
Bihar
35-Year-Old Widow Farmer From Bihar Finds Empowerment through Solar Pumps, Despite Zero Technical Knowledge
camera icon11
title
Top 10 Highest Paid Actors of 2024
Will Smith To Dwayne Johnson: Top 10 Highest-Paid Actors Of 2024 – Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK