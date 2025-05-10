photoDetails

The BCCI has suspended IPL 2025 due to rising India-Pakistan tensions, with only 16 matches left in the tournament. A September window has emerged as the most likely option for resumption, following India’s England and Bangladesh tours. The gap before the West Indies series provides a narrow but feasible window for completion. The situation mirrors IPL 2021, which successfully resumed post-suspension. Fans are actively searching for updates on revised fixtures, while stakeholders support the delay. With significant financial stakes involved, the BCCI is expected to finalize a new schedule soon, ensuring minimal disruption and a strong finish to IPL 2025.