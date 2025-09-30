When Will Mohsin Naqvi Return Team India Its Asia Cup 2025 Trophy? Here Are His Reported Demands
The Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy took center stage after Team India’s thrilling win over Pakistan in the final. Despite their unbeaten run, India refused to accept the trophy from ACC chief and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, citing his anti-India stance. Naqvi demanded a formal function for the medal handover and insisted only he could present the silverware. In protest, India celebrated with imaginary trophies, while fans branded Naqvi a “Trophy Chor” online. The BCCI has vowed to escalate the issue at ICC and ACC meetings, making this one of cricket’s most dramatic post-final controversies.
1. India Clinched the Asia Cup 2025 Final in Style
India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai, capping off an unbeaten campaign. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue dominated the tournament despite political tensions simmering in the background. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
2. Mohsin Naqvi’s Ego Triggered the Trophy Chaos
ACC chief and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi insisted that only he should present the trophy. When India refused, he took the drastic step of withholding both the trophy and medals. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
3. Naqvi Demanded a ‘Formal Function’ for Medal Handover
Reports suggest Naqvi was willing to give India their Asia Cup medals, but only if a formal ceremony was arranged—an unlikely condition that stalled the handover process. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
4. India Refused to Accept Trophy From Naqvi
Citing his anti-India statements and political posturing, Team India made it clear they wouldn’t accept the trophy from Naqvi. Instead, they requested neutral officials to present the silverware. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
5. Trophy Drama Led to an Empty Podium Celebration
In a bizarre twist, the trophy was taken away from the presentation stage, leaving India to celebrate their historic win with imaginary trophies, emojis, and coffee cups in viral social media posts. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
6. Suryakumar Yadav’s Leadership Shone Amid Crisis
India’s stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav not only guided his team to victory but also made a statement: “Our real trophies are in the dressing room—my teammates.” His calm stance won hearts. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
7. BCCI Plans to Escalate Matter at ICC & ACC Meetings
The BCCI has vowed to raise the trophy controversy at both the ICC meeting in November and the ACC meeting in Dubai, pressing for accountability over Naqvi’s actions. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
8. Fans Dubbed Naqvi ‘Trophy Chor’ Online
Social media erupted with memes and trending hashtags like #TrophyChor as fans mocked Naqvi for walking away with the silverware. The trolling intensified after videos of him leaving the stadium surfaced. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
9. Historic Precedent Ignored by Naqvi
Critics pointed out that in Asia Cup 2022, ACC boss Jay Shah allowed others to present the trophy. Naqvi, however, chose ego over precedent, deepening the controversy. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
10. Cricket Took a Backseat to Politics Once Again
Instead of celebrating India’s unbeaten title run, the night was overshadowed by political theatrics and power struggles, proving how fragile Indo-Pak cricket relations remain even on neutral grounds. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
Trending Photos