When Will Mohsin Naqvi Return Team India Its Asia Cup 2025 Trophy? Here Are His Reported Demands

photoDetails

english

2966260

The Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy took center stage after Team India’s thrilling win over Pakistan in the final. Despite their unbeaten run, India refused to accept the trophy from ACC chief and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, citing his anti-India stance. Naqvi demanded a formal function for the medal handover and insisted only he could present the silverware. In protest, India celebrated with imaginary trophies, while fans branded Naqvi a “Trophy Chor” online. The BCCI has vowed to escalate the issue at ICC and ACC meetings, making this one of cricket’s most dramatic post-final controversies.