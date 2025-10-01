Advertisement
When Will Mohsin Naqvi Return Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Trophy? Here's What We Know

The Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy has taken a dramatic turn after Pakistan Cricket Board chief and ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi refused to hand over the trophy to Team India. Despite India’s emphatic win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, Naqvi insisted that captain Suryakumar Yadav must personally collect the silverware from the ACC office in Dubai. The BCCI, led by Rajeev Shukla and Devajit Saikia, slammed the move as “unsportsmanlike” and hinted at seeking ICC intervention. With the trophy still in limbo, fans are questioning when will India finally get the Asia Cup 2025 trophy?

Updated:Oct 01, 2025, 01:25 PM IST
1. Mohsin Naqvi Refuses Trophy Handover

1. Mohsin Naqvi Refuses Trophy Handover

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi has refused to hand over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy to Team India, insisting skipper Suryakumar Yadav must personally collect it from the ACC office.

2. Chaos After Asia Cup Final Presentation

2. Chaos After Asia Cup Final Presentation

The controversy began during the Asia Cup 2025 Final when ACC officials walked away with the trophy and medals, leaving Team India stranded for over an hour despite defeating Pakistan in the decider.

3. India Declines to Accept Trophy From Naqvi

3. India Declines to Accept Trophy From Naqvi

The BCCI and Indian players refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi due to ongoing India-Pakistan political tensions, requesting the presentation be done by the Emirates Cricket Board instead.

4. Naqvi Rejects BCCI’s Demand

4. Naqvi Rejects BCCI’s Demand

During an ACC meeting in Dubai, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla repeatedly demanded the handover of the trophy, but Naqvi rejected the call, saying it was “not on the agenda.”

5. Trophy Condition Sparks Outrage

5. Trophy Condition Sparks Outrage

Naqvi stated that Team India will only get the trophy if Suryakumar Yadav personally collects it, a condition seen as a deliberate power play in cricket diplomacy.

6. BCCI Slams ‘Unsportsmanlike Conduct’

6. BCCI Slams ‘Unsportsmanlike Conduct’

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia condemned Naqvi’s actions as “unsportsmanlike” and warned that the incident sets a dangerous precedent in Asian cricket governance.

7. Indian Fans Demand ICC Intervention

7. Indian Fans Demand ICC Intervention

With Naqvi refusing to budge, Indian fans and cricket experts are demanding the International Cricket Council (ICC) step in and ensure the Asia Cup trophy is rightfully returned to India.

8. Trophy Dispute Becomes Political Flashpoint

8. Trophy Dispute Becomes Political Flashpoint

The issue is no longer about cricket alone — it has evolved into a geo-political flashpoint, intensifying the India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry ahead of upcoming ICC tournaments.

9. Indian Team Unlikely to Collect in Person

9. Indian Team Unlikely to Collect in Person

Reports suggest that no Indian representative will visit the ACC office to collect the trophy, as the BCCI stands firm on its earlier decision to boycott Naqvi’s handover.

10. Asia Cup Trophy Still in Limbo

10. Asia Cup Trophy Still in Limbo

As of now, the Asia Cup 2025 trophy remains with the ACC under Naqvi’s control, with no clear timeline on when, or if, India will receive their hard-earned silverware.

