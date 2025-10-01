photoDetails

The Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy has taken a dramatic turn after Pakistan Cricket Board chief and ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi refused to hand over the trophy to Team India. Despite India’s emphatic win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, Naqvi insisted that captain Suryakumar Yadav must personally collect the silverware from the ACC office in Dubai. The BCCI, led by Rajeev Shukla and Devajit Saikia, slammed the move as “unsportsmanlike” and hinted at seeking ICC intervention. With the trophy still in limbo, fans are questioning when will India finally get the Asia Cup 2025 trophy?