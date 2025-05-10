Where Can IPL 2025 Be Held If Not in India? In Pics

photoDetails

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been temporarily suspended due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, with a recent match in Dharamshala abandoned following cross-border attacks. As uncertainty looms, the BCCI is exploring alternate venues to resume the tournament. The UAE, South Africa, and England have emerged as top contenders. The UAE has prior hosting experience but may face a scheduling clash with the PSL. South Africa is considered a safe, familiar option, while England offers strong infrastructure but weather concerns. A delayed continuation in India or multi-country hosting remains possible depending on how the situation unfolds.