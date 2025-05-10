Where Can IPL 2025 Be Held If Not in India? In Pics

Advertisement
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been temporarily suspended due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, with a recent match in Dharamshala abandoned following cross-border attacks. As uncertainty looms, the BCCI is exploring alternate venues to resume the tournament. The UAE, South Africa, and England have emerged as top contenders. The UAE has prior hosting experience but may face a scheduling clash with the PSL. South Africa is considered a safe, familiar option, while England offers strong infrastructure but weather concerns. A delayed continuation in India or multi-country hosting remains possible depending on how the situation unfolds.

Updated:May 10, 2025, 08:08 AM IST
1. UAE Remains the Most Familiar Option

1. UAE Remains the Most Familiar Option

Having successfully hosted IPL in 2014, 2020, and 2021, the UAE offers world-class stadiums and a strong comfort level for franchises and players alike.

2. Dubai May Face Scheduling Pressure Due to PSL

2. Dubai May Face Scheduling Pressure Due to PSL

With the Pakistan Super League reportedly shifting to Dubai, scheduling conflicts and venue availability could complicate IPL’s return to the Emirates.

3. South Africa Is Back on the Radar

3. South Africa Is Back on the Radar

South Africa hosted the full IPL season in 2009 and is seen as a dependable backup, with solid infrastructure and historical precedent on its side.

4. Franchise Ties to SA20 Could Ease Transition

4. Franchise Ties to SA20 Could Ease Transition

Several IPL teams own SA20 franchises, making logistics, operations, and local partnerships easier if the tournament shifts to South African soil.

5. England Offers a Bold and Unconventional Idea

5. England Offers a Bold and Unconventional Idea

Suggested by Michael Vaughan, the UK has modern stadiums and summer availability—plus it could seamlessly connect with India’s Test tour later.

6. Weather in England Might Be a Double-Edged Sword

6. Weather in England Might Be a Double-Edged Sword

While venue availability is promising, unpredictable rain and cooler conditions may not suit the traditional IPL style of play or viewer expectations.

7. Sri Lanka Could Be a Low-Cost Backup Plan

7. Sri Lanka Could Be a Low-Cost Backup Plan

Although not widely discussed, Sri Lanka has hosted successful tournaments before and could step in if more prominent options fall through.

8. The September Window Is Still in Play for India

8. The September Window Is Still in Play for India

If things calm down, a delayed continuation in India itself isn’t off the table. Post-monsoon venues like Chennai or Bengaluru could step in.

9. Caribbean Not Likely But Technically Feasible

9. Caribbean Not Likely But Technically Feasible

While logistically complex, venues in the West Indies do have experience with global T20 leagues and could be explored in a worst-case scenario.

 

10. Multi-Country Hosting Could Be a Unique Solution

10. Multi-Country Hosting Could Be a Unique Solution

Splitting matches across UAE and South Africa—or even England and Sri Lanka—may help spread logistical risk while keeping the tournament alive.

