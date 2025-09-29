Where Is Asia Cup 2025 Trophy? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Sparks Controversy After India-Pakistan Final
India’s historic Asia Cup 2025 victory sparked celebrations across Dubai, even without the trophy. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, Team India defeated Pakistan by five wickets, clinching a record ninth continental title. Players like Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, and Hardik Pandya expressed joy on the field and social media, sharing images with trophy emojis to mock the controversial actions of PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi. Fans inside the stadium cheered loudly, chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” as India celebrated their triumph. Despite the chaotic presentation ceremony, the Indian team’s unity, resilience, and record-breaking performance made this Asia Cup win unforgettable, showcasing cricketing excellence.
1. India Wins Record-Extending Ninth Asia Cup
Suryakumar Yadav-led India defeated Pakistan by five wickets, marking their ninth Asia Cup title and cementing their dominance in continental cricket history.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
2. Trophy Not Awarded to Champions
For the first time in Asia Cup history, the winning team was denied their trophy as PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi allegedly took the silverware to his Dubai hotel.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
3. Players Refuse Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi
India’s team flatly refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, citing previous provocations and controversies during the tournament, including Operation Sindoor references on social media.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
4. Naqvi’s Provocative Social Media Posts
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi posted cryptic images referencing Pakistani victories in ‘Operation Sindoor,’ which angered Team India and escalated tensions ahead of the final.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
5. Presentation Ceremony Descends Into Chaos
The official ceremony was delayed for nearly an hour, with Naqvi stranded on stage, Pakistani players absent, and Indian fans chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” creating a hostile environment.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
6. Indian Team Celebrates Without Trophy
Undeterred, India celebrated their win on the empty dais. Players like Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya posted trophy-emoticon photos on social media to mock the fiasco.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
7. ACC Vice-Chairman’s Intervention Rejected
India had requested the trophy handover from Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, but Naqvi refused, maintaining control of the presentation and medals.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
8. Suryakumar Yadav’s Statement on Champions vs Trophy
India’s captain emphasized, “When the game is done, only the champions will be remembered and not the picture of a trophy,” highlighting the focus on team achievement over ceremonial controversy.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
9. BCCI Plans Strong Protest
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed India will formally protest Naqvi’s conduct at the next ICC conference, signaling ongoing diplomatic and cricketing ramifications.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
10. Asia Cup 2025 Joins History of India-Pakistan Rivalry
The tournament’s trophy row adds to decades of India-Pakistan cricket tensions, including no-handshake episodes, on-field taunts, and diplomatic controversies, cementing 2025’s Asia Cup as one of the most dramatic ever. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
