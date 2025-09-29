Where Is Asia Cup 2025 Trophy? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Sparks Controversy After India-Pakistan Final

photoDetails

India’s historic Asia Cup 2025 victory sparked celebrations across Dubai, even without the trophy. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, Team India defeated Pakistan by five wickets, clinching a record ninth continental title. Players like Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, and Hardik Pandya expressed joy on the field and social media, sharing images with trophy emojis to mock the controversial actions of PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi. Fans inside the stadium cheered loudly, chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” as India celebrated their triumph. Despite the chaotic presentation ceremony, the Indian team’s unity, resilience, and record-breaking performance made this Asia Cup win unforgettable, showcasing cricketing excellence.