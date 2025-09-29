Advertisement
Where Is Asia Cup 2025 Trophy? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Sparks Controversy After India-Pakistan Final

India’s historic Asia Cup 2025 victory sparked celebrations across Dubai, even without the trophy. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, Team India defeated Pakistan by five wickets, clinching a record ninth continental title. Players like Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, and Hardik Pandya expressed joy on the field and social media, sharing images with trophy emojis to mock the controversial actions of PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi. Fans inside the stadium cheered loudly, chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” as India celebrated their triumph. Despite the chaotic presentation ceremony, the Indian team’s unity, resilience, and record-breaking performance made this Asia Cup win unforgettable, showcasing cricketing excellence.

Updated:Sep 29, 2025, 10:47 AM IST
1. India Wins Record-Extending Ninth Asia Cup

1. India Wins Record-Extending Ninth Asia Cup

Suryakumar Yadav-led India defeated Pakistan by five wickets, marking their ninth Asia Cup title and cementing their dominance in continental cricket history.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

2. Trophy Not Awarded to Champions

2. Trophy Not Awarded to Champions

For the first time in Asia Cup history, the winning team was denied their trophy as PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi allegedly took the silverware to his Dubai hotel.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

3. Players Refuse Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi

3. Players Refuse Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi

India’s team flatly refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, citing previous provocations and controversies during the tournament, including Operation Sindoor references on social media.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

4. Naqvi's Provocative Social Media Posts

4. Naqvi's Provocative Social Media Posts

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi posted cryptic images referencing Pakistani victories in ‘Operation Sindoor,’ which angered Team India and escalated tensions ahead of the final.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

5. Presentation Ceremony Descends Into Chaos

5. Presentation Ceremony Descends Into Chaos

The official ceremony was delayed for nearly an hour, with Naqvi stranded on stage, Pakistani players absent, and Indian fans chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” creating a hostile environment.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

6. Indian Team Celebrates Without Trophy

6. Indian Team Celebrates Without Trophy

Undeterred, India celebrated their win on the empty dais. Players like Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya posted trophy-emoticon photos on social media to mock the fiasco.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

7. ACC Vice-Chairman's Intervention Rejected

7. ACC Vice-Chairman's Intervention Rejected

India had requested the trophy handover from Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, but Naqvi refused, maintaining control of the presentation and medals.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

8. Suryakumar Yadav's Statement on Champions vs Trophy

8. Suryakumar Yadav's Statement on Champions vs Trophy

India’s captain emphasized, “When the game is done, only the champions will be remembered and not the picture of a trophy,” highlighting the focus on team achievement over ceremonial controversy.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

9. BCCI Plans Strong Protest

9. BCCI Plans Strong Protest

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed India will formally protest Naqvi’s conduct at the next ICC conference, signaling ongoing diplomatic and cricketing ramifications.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

10. Asia Cup 2025 Joins History of India-Pakistan Rivalry

10. Asia Cup 2025 Joins History of India-Pakistan Rivalry

The tournament’s trophy row adds to decades of India-Pakistan cricket tensions, including no-handshake episodes, on-field taunts, and diplomatic controversies, cementing 2025’s Asia Cup as one of the most dramatic ever. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

