Where Is Samoa, Ross Taylor’s New Team, Located? Their T20I History And Player List Explained - In Pics

Ross Taylor has come out of retirement to represent Samoa. But where exactly is Samoa, and what made him return to play for them? Here’s everything you need to know.

 

Updated:Sep 05, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
Samoa on the Cricket Map

Samoa on the Cricket Map

Samoa is a Polynesian island nation in the South Pacific Ocean. While known for rugby, the country has steadily built its cricket presence on the international stage.

 

Ross Taylor’s Stunning Comeback

Ross Taylor’s Stunning Comeback

Former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor, with Samoan heritage, has come out of retirement to play for Samoa in the T20 World Cup 2026 regional qualifiers.

 

Eligibility and ICC Rule

Eligibility and ICC Rule

Taylor qualified to represent Samoa after completing a three-year cooling-off period from international cricket, as per ICC regulations.

 

Samoa’s T20I Journey

Samoa’s T20I Journey

Samoa played their first T20 International in July 2019. Since then, they have featured in 25 T20Is, winning 6 and losing 19.

 

Historic Batting Records

Historic Batting Records

Star all-rounder Darius Visser holds Samoa’s highest T20I score, 132 runs against Vanuatu in 2024, including a record-breaking 39-run over.

 

Bowling Milestones

Bowling Milestones

Visser also boasts Samoa’s best T20I bowling figures: 4 wickets for 11 runs against Fiji in August 2024.

 

Squad for Qualifiers

Squad for Qualifiers

Caleb Jasmat (c), Ross Taylor, Darius Visser, Sean Solia, Daniel Burgess, Douglas Finau, Sam French, Kurtis Hynam-Nyberg, Ben Mailata, Noah Mead, Solomon Nash, Samson Sola, Fereti Sululoto, Saumani Tiai, Ili Tugaga.

 

Samoa’s Strongest XI

Samoa’s Strongest XI

With the mix of youth and experience, Samoa’s potential XI features Taylor’s experience, Visser’s explosive batting, and Solia’s all-round abilities.

 

Global Recognition

Global Recognition

Taylor’s arrival has placed Samoa cricket on the global map, drawing attention to their growing presence in ICC tournaments.

 

Road to T20 World Cup 2026

Road to T20 World Cup 2026

Samoa will compete in the East Asia-Pacific regional qualifiers. A good performance could secure them a maiden berth at the ICC T20 World Cup.

All Images:- X, Instagram - Ross Taylor, Samoa Cricket

 

