Where Is The Asia Cup Trophy Now? Why India Still Hasn’t Received The Silverware

photoDetails

english

2998744

The Asia Cup trophy controversy has exposed a rare intersection of cricket, politics, and governance. Although India won the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan, the trophy remains locked at the ACC headquarters in Dubai due to a standoff involving ACC president Mohsin Naqvi. India’s refusal to accept the trophy from Naqvi led to a diplomatic impasse that has now stretched for months. The situation drew sharper focus after Pakistan received the U19 Asia Cup trophy without delay, raising questions over double standards. With ACC meetings looming, the cricket world awaits a resolution to this unprecedented saga.