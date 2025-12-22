Where Is The Asia Cup Trophy Now? Why India Still Hasn’t Received The Silverware
The Asia Cup trophy controversy has exposed a rare intersection of cricket, politics, and governance. Although India won the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan, the trophy remains locked at the ACC headquarters in Dubai due to a standoff involving ACC president Mohsin Naqvi. India’s refusal to accept the trophy from Naqvi led to a diplomatic impasse that has now stretched for months. The situation drew sharper focus after Pakistan received the U19 Asia Cup trophy without delay, raising questions over double standards. With ACC meetings looming, the cricket world awaits a resolution to this unprecedented saga.
1. The Asia Cup Trophy Is Not With India
Despite winning the Asia Cup 2025 final, Team India does not physically possess the trophy. The silverware is currently stored at the Asian Cricket Council headquarters in Dubai.
2. Mohsin Naqvi Sits at the Centre of the Standoff
ACC president Mohsin Naqvi, also PCB chairman and Pakistan’s Interior Minister, insists on personally handing over the trophy, triggering the unprecedented post-final deadlock.
3. India’s Refusal Sparked the Crisis
Indian players declined to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi during the presentation ceremony, a move linked to diplomatic sensitivities and broader India-Pakistan cricket tensions.
4. Trophy Shifted From Stadium to ACC Office
After chaos at the Dubai International Stadium, the trophy was taken away and locked inside the ACC office at the ICC Academy complex under strict authorization rules.
5. A First in International Cricket History
Never before has a major ICC or ACC tournament winner gone months without receiving the trophy, making this Asia Cup controversy a global talking point.
6. ACC Meetings Have Failed to Break the Deadlock
Discussions during ACC and ICC meetings in late 2025 were described as positive, but no official handover date has been finalized so far.
7. BCCI Playing the Waiting Game
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has adopted a measured approach, indicating it will decide its next steps closer to the upcoming ACC meeting.
8. U19 Asia Cup Highlighted the Double Standards
Mohsin Naqvi handed the U19 Asia Cup 2025 trophy to Pakistan without hesitation, intensifying criticism over selective protocol and inconsistent leadership.
9. Fans Turned the Controversy Into Viral Content
From Suryakumar Yadav’s imaginary trophy celebration to memes across social media, the Asia Cup trophy saga has fueled massive online engagement.
10. Resolution Hinges on November ACC Meeting
The fate of the Asia Cup trophy now depends on consensus among ACC members in early November, with concerns over Naqvi possibly skipping the meeting again.
