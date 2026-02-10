Which demands of Pakistan Cricket Board were rejected by ICC to end boycott drama

photoDetails

The ICC accepted several Pakistan Cricket Board demands in February 2026 to prevent a boycott of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match, approving neutral venues, Bangladesh financial protection, and potential hosting compensation. However, it rejected requests involving bilateral cricket, revenue increases, and additional payouts, reinforcing governance limits. The decision highlights the ICC’s strategy of balancing commercial stability with political neutrality while safeguarding marquee fixtures. As hybrid hosting becomes more common, the outcome could reshape future ICC tournaments, financial negotiations, and member power dynamics, making this a pivotal moment in modern cricket administration with long-term implications for global scheduling and revenue structures.