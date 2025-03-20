Which IPL 2025 Team Will Travel The Most?

photoDetails

The IPL 2025 season isn't just about power-packed cricketing action—it’s also a test of endurance as teams crisscross the country for away fixtures. While home advantage plays a significant role in the league, the relentless travel schedule can have a major impact on player performance and fatigue levels. With matches spread across India’s diverse venues, teams will have to deal with different pitch conditions, weather variations, and time zone changes, all while managing their fitness and recovery.

Travel fatigue has long been a talking point in elite cricket, with even international tournaments like the Champions Trophy witnessing players struggle due to back-to-back flights and quick turnarounds. In IPL 2025, some franchises have a significantly lighter travel load, while others will face the brunt of a gruelling schedule.

With each team playing 14 league-stage matches—seven at home and seven away—the difference in travel distances could play a crucial role in determining who stays fresher throughout the season. Here’s a breakdown of how much each franchise will travel, ranked from least to most.