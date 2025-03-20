Advertisement
Which IPL 2025 Team Will Travel The Most?

The IPL 2025 season isn't just about power-packed cricketing action—it’s also a test of endurance as teams crisscross the country for away fixtures. While home advantage plays a significant role in the league, the relentless travel schedule can have a major impact on player performance and fatigue levels. With matches spread across India’s diverse venues, teams will have to deal with different pitch conditions, weather variations, and time zone changes, all while managing their fitness and recovery.

Travel fatigue has long been a talking point in elite cricket, with even international tournaments like the Champions Trophy witnessing players struggle due to back-to-back flights and quick turnarounds. In IPL 2025, some franchises have a significantly lighter travel load, while others will face the brunt of a gruelling schedule.

With each team playing 14 league-stage matches—seven at home and seven away—the difference in travel distances could play a crucial role in determining who stays fresher throughout the season. Here’s a breakdown of how much each franchise will travel, ranked from least to most.

Updated:Mar 20, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
1. Sunrisers Hyderabad – 8,536 km: The Lightest Travel Schedule

1. Sunrisers Hyderabad – 8,536 km: The Lightest Travel Schedule

Sunrisers Hyderabad enjoys the least travel burden this season, covering just 8,536 km. Their relatively compact itinerary could offer a crucial advantage in terms of player recovery and fitness management.

2. Delhi Capitals – 9,270 km: A Close Second

2. Delhi Capitals – 9,270 km: A Close Second

Delhi Capitals will travel 9,270 km, a manageable distance that might work in their favor. With more time for training and recovery, DC could use this as a strategic edge over travel-weary rivals.

3. Lucknow Super Giants – 9,747 km: Middle of the Pack

3. Lucknow Super Giants – 9,747 km: Middle of the Pack

LSG finds itself in a decent spot with 9,747 km of travel. With efficient planning, they can minimize fatigue while maintaining peak form throughout the league stage.

4. Gujarat Titans – 10,405 km: A Balanced Schedule

4. Gujarat Titans – 10,405 km: A Balanced Schedule

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will cover 10,405 km this season. While not excessive, the travel demands could still play a role in their title defense strategy.

5. Mumbai Indians – 12,702 km: Testing the Stamina

5. Mumbai Indians – 12,702 km: Testing the Stamina

Mumbai Indians’ schedule requires them to cover 12,702 km, placing them in the higher travel bracket. Smart rotation policies will be key to keeping their squad fresh.

6. Rajasthan Royals – 12,730 km: Long Journeys Ahead

6. Rajasthan Royals – 12,730 km: Long Journeys Ahead

Rajasthan Royals will be on the move for 12,730 km, putting them under pressure to manage fatigue effectively. Their ability to adapt to frequent travel could be a game-changer.

7. Kolkata Knight Riders – 13,537 km: The Travel Grind Begins

7. Kolkata Knight Riders – 13,537 km: The Travel Grind Begins

KKR’s travel tally stands at 13,537 km, demanding careful planning in terms of training and rest days. Handling long-haul flights and quick turnarounds will be crucial.

8. Punjab Kings – 14,341 km: Heavy Travel Load

8. Punjab Kings – 14,341 km: Heavy Travel Load

Punjab Kings are set to travel 14,341 km—one of the more demanding schedules this season. Squad depth and recovery strategies will play a vital role in their campaign.

9. Chennai Super Kings – 16,184 km: A Grueling Challenge

9. Chennai Super Kings – 16,184 km: A Grueling Challenge

CSK will log 16,184 km during IPL 2025, a significant challenge for the five-time champions. Balancing workload management and strategic player rest will be essential.

10. Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 17,084 km: The Most Travel-Intensive Team

10. Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 17,084 km: The Most Travel-Intensive Team

RCB tops the list with a staggering 17,084 km to cover this season. With the highest travel burden, fitness management and player rotation will be critical to their success.

