Which Sports League Earns The Most? Top 10 By Revenue In 2025: NFL Leads, IPL Ranks At…
The global sports industry is a multi-billion-dollar empire, and certain leagues dominate the financial landscape. Here is the ranking of the top 10 richest sports leagues in the world for 2025.
National Football League (NFL) – 18 billion dollars/year
The NFL is the undisputed leader globally, thanks to massive U.S. viewership, multi-billion-dollar TV contracts (with CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN), and booming merchandising. The Super Bowl alone generates over $600 million.
Major League Baseball (MLB) –11.5 billion dollars/year
With over 2,400 games annually, MLB earns big through ticket sales, media rights, and sponsorships. Deep-rooted American fan culture keeps stadiums and TV ratings strong.
National Basketball Association (NBA) – 10.5 billion dollars/year
The NBA’s global presence, especially in China and Europe, and star-driven branding push its commercial value high. The upcoming TV rights renewal is expected to further boost its value.
Indian Premier League (IPL) – 9–10 billion dollars (projected in cycle)
The IPL is the world’s richest cricket league and is growing fast. Its media rights deal (2023–27) crossed $6.2 billion, and the 2-month tournament rivals global giants in per-match value.
English Premier League (EPL) – 6 billion dollars/year
The most-watched football league worldwide. International TV rights, global fanbase, and club-level merchandising drive massive revenues for clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool.
National Hockey League (NHL) – 5.5 billion dollars/year
With strong North American support, the NHL earns through regional broadcasting, playoff intensity, and franchise deals in both the U.S. and Canada.
La Liga (Spain) – 5 billion dollars/year
Home to FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, La Liga benefits from global brand recognition. Broadcast rights and international partnerships fuel its earnings.
Bundesliga (Germany) – 4.6 billion dollars/year
Efficiently run with high attendance and competitive clubs like Bayern Munich. Bundesliga maintains a strong TV presence domestically and abroad.
Serie A (Italy) – 3.1 billion dollars/year
Revived by stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and now growing through international media rights and local derbies. Still behind in marketing compared to other European leagues.
Ligue 1 (France) – 2.4–2.8 billion dollars/year
Thanks to PSG’s global brand and new foreign investment, Ligue 1 is rising. Revenue still trails others due to lower TV rights and less global exposure.
