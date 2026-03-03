Which team has played most T20 World Cup semifinals? From Team India, Pakistan to England - Check full list
India, Pakistan and England now share the record for most T20 World Cup semi-final appearances, with six each as of 2026. India equalled the mark after qualifying from the Super 8 stage, reinforcing their dominance in modern T20 cricket. Pakistan’s early consistency and England’s white-ball evolution have kept all three sides statistically level. New Zealand follow with five semi-finals, while Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa have four each. Afghanistan’s 2024 breakthrough adds a new chapter. The updated list reshapes debates around T20 World Cup powerhouses and long-term tournament consistency across eras.
1. Pakistan – 6 Semi-Finals
Pakistan national cricket team
Pakistan set the early benchmark in T20 World Cup history with consistent deep runs.
Semi-final appearances: 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2021, 2022 Title won: 2009 Known for strong bowling attacks and tactical adaptability
2. India – 6 Semi-Finals
India national cricket team
India equalled the record in 2026 after defeating West Indies in the Super 8 stage at Eden Gardens.
Semi-final appearances: 2007, 2014, 2016, 2022, 2024, 2026 Titles won: 2007, 2024 Defending champions entering 2026
3. England – 6 Semi-Finals
England cricket team
England completed the trio at the top by reaching their sixth semi-final in 2026.
Semi-final appearances: 2010, 2016, 2021, 2022, 2024, 2026 Titles won: 2010, 2022 Aggressive white-ball template built around depth and power-hitting
4. New Zealand – 5 Semi-Finals
New Zealand national cricket team
Semi-final appearances: 2007, 2016, 2021, 2022, 2026 Title wins: None Known for tournament temperament and balanced bowling units
5. Australia – 4 Semi-Finals
Australia national cricket team
Semi-final appearances: 2007, 2010, 2012, 2021 Title won: 2021 Late bloomers in T20 format compared to ODI dominance
6. Sri Lanka – 4
Sri Lanka national cricket team Semi-finals: 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014 Title won: 2014
7. West Indies – 4
West Indies cricket team Semi-finals: 2009, 2012, 2014, 2016 Titles won: 2012, 2016
8. South Africa – 4
South Africa national cricket team Semi-finals: 2009, 2014, 2024, 2026
9. Afghanistan – 1
Afghanistan national cricket team
Semi-final appearance: 2024 First-ever ICC global semifinal milestone
Complete List: Most T20 World Cup Semi-Finals (Updated 2026)
Pakistan – 6 India – 6 England – 6 New Zealand – 5 Australia – 4 Sri Lanka – 4 West Indies – 4 South Africa – 4 Afghanistan – 1
