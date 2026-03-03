Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3023054https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/which-team-has-played-most-t20-world-cup-semifinals-from-team-india-pakistan-to-england-check-full-list-3023054
NewsPhotosWhich team has played most T20 World Cup semifinals? From Team India, Pakistan to England - Check full list
photoDetails

Which team has played most T20 World Cup semifinals? From Team India, Pakistan to England - Check full list

India, Pakistan and England now share the record for most T20 World Cup semi-final appearances, with six each as of 2026. India equalled the mark after qualifying from the Super 8 stage, reinforcing their dominance in modern T20 cricket. Pakistan’s early consistency and England’s white-ball evolution have kept all three sides statistically level. New Zealand follow with five semi-finals, while Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa have four each. Afghanistan’s 2024 breakthrough adds a new chapter. The updated list reshapes debates around T20 World Cup powerhouses and long-term tournament consistency across eras.

Updated:Mar 03, 2026, 08:17 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Pakistan – 6 Semi-Finals

1/11
1. Pakistan – 6 Semi-Finals

Pakistan national cricket team

Pakistan set the early benchmark in T20 World Cup history with consistent deep runs.

Semi-final appearances: 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2021, 2022 Title won: 2009 Known for strong bowling attacks and tactical adaptability

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

2. India – 6 Semi-Finals

2/11
2. India – 6 Semi-Finals

India national cricket team

India equalled the record in 2026 after defeating West Indies in the Super 8 stage at Eden Gardens.

Semi-final appearances: 2007, 2014, 2016, 2022, 2024, 2026 Titles won: 2007, 2024 Defending champions entering 2026

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

3. England – 6 Semi-Finals

3/11
3. England – 6 Semi-Finals

England cricket team

England completed the trio at the top by reaching their sixth semi-final in 2026.

Semi-final appearances: 2010, 2016, 2021, 2022, 2024, 2026 Titles won: 2010, 2022 Aggressive white-ball template built around depth and power-hitting

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

4. New Zealand – 5 Semi-Finals

4/11
4. New Zealand – 5 Semi-Finals

New Zealand national cricket team

Semi-final appearances: 2007, 2016, 2021, 2022, 2026 Title wins: None Known for tournament temperament and balanced bowling units

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

5. Australia – 4 Semi-Finals

5/11
5. Australia – 4 Semi-Finals

Australia national cricket team

Semi-final appearances: 2007, 2010, 2012, 2021 Title won: 2021 Late bloomers in T20 format compared to ODI dominance

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

6. Sri Lanka – 4

6/11
6. Sri Lanka – 4

Sri Lanka national cricket team Semi-finals: 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014 Title won: 2014

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

7. West Indies – 4

7/11
7. West Indies – 4

West Indies cricket team Semi-finals: 2009, 2012, 2014, 2016 Titles won: 2012, 2016

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

8. South Africa – 4

8/11
8. South Africa – 4

South Africa national cricket team Semi-finals: 2009, 2014, 2024, 2026

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

9. Afghanistan – 1

9/11
9. Afghanistan – 1

Afghanistan national cricket team

Semi-final appearance: 2024 First-ever ICC global semifinal milestone

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

Complete List: Most T20 World Cup Semi-Finals (Updated 2026)

10/11
Complete List: Most T20 World Cup Semi-Finals (Updated 2026)

Pakistan – 6 India – 6 England – 6 New Zealand – 5 Australia – 4 Sri Lanka – 4 West Indies – 4 South Africa – 4 Afghanistan – 1

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
T20 World Cup 2026most T20 World Cup semifinalswhich team played most T20 WC semisIndia T20 World Cup record
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Technology
World's Fastest Mobile Internet in 2026: Top 10 countries and speeds That will shock you; US, Iran, Israel, Russia, China and India miss list
camera icon5
title
Auto news
How to protect your car paint from Holi colours: Easy tips EXPLAINED
camera icon8
title
Technology
Holi 2026: 8 Viral AI prompts using Google Gemini to create colourful festival photos for Instagram and WhatsApp
camera icon8
title
Auto news
I spent a day with 2026 Tata Punch facelift - Check the top 6 pros and 2 cons
camera icon6
title
Income Tax 2026
India's biggest tax overhaul since 1961: What happens to your salary, HRA, and Form 16 after April 1