Which team has played most T20 World Cup semifinals? From Team India, Pakistan to England - Check full list

India, Pakistan and England now share the record for most T20 World Cup semi-final appearances, with six each as of 2026. India equalled the mark after qualifying from the Super 8 stage, reinforcing their dominance in modern T20 cricket. Pakistan’s early consistency and England’s white-ball evolution have kept all three sides statistically level. New Zealand follow with five semi-finals, while Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa have four each. Afghanistan’s 2024 breakthrough adds a new chapter. The updated list reshapes debates around T20 World Cup powerhouses and long-term tournament consistency across eras.