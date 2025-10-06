Who Are Team India's All 3 Format Players: From Shubman Gill’s Captaincy To Axar Patel's Consistency - In Pics
Team India’s 2025 squad announcements have redefined the country’s cricket roadmap across formats. With Shubman Gill leading in ODIs, T20Is, and Tests, India is clearly transitioning into a new leadership era. The inclusion of all-format stars like Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy highlights a focus on balance and versatility. Meanwhile, veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are now ODI specialists, indicating a generational shift. The selectors’ strategic workload management for Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja underlines a long-term vision. Overall, India’s multi-format squad blends experience, youth, and adaptability for sustained international success.
1. Shubman Gill Emerges as India’s All-Format Leader
Shubman Gill captains all three formats, signaling the start of a new era in Indian cricket leadership. His consistency and composure make him the face of India’s next-generation dominance.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
2. Axar Patel Becomes India’s Most Reliable All-Rounder
Featuring in all formats, Axar Patel’s versatility with bat and ball underscores India’s reliance on spin-bowling all-rounders, essential for balance in both subcontinent and overseas conditions.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
3. Kuldeep Yadav’s Revival Continues Across Formats
Kuldeep Yadav’s inclusion in all three formats reflects India’s renewed confidence in wrist-spin. His wicket-taking ability in middle overs remains vital in modern limited-overs cricket.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
4. Washington Sundar Reinforces His Multi-Format Value
Washington Sundar’s consistent selection across formats showcases his adaptability. His ability to deliver in powerplays and contribute with the bat adds valuable depth to India’s lineup.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
5. Nitish Kumar Reddy – India’s Rising All-Format Star
Nitish Kumar Reddy’s inclusion in all three squads confirms his rapid ascent as India’s emerging pace-bowling all-rounder. His presence strengthens India’s future core in all formats.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
6. Bumrah Limited to T20Is and Tests for Workload Management
Jasprit Bumrah’s omission from the ODI squad highlights India’s focus on preserving his fitness for high-intensity Tests and major ICC T20 tournaments, aligning with a long-term workload strategy.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
7. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Become ODI-Only Veterans
The senior duo’s ODI-only status signals the start of a transition phase. With younger players leading in T20Is and Tests, India is preparing for a smooth generational shift.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
8. Emerging Fast Bowlers Strengthen India’s Bench Depth
Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj feature across formats, showcasing India’s growing fast-bowling depth ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy and World Test Championship.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
9. Jadeja’s Test-Only Role Reflects Strategic Focus
Ravindra Jadeja’s Test-only inclusion suggests a deliberate approach to manage his workload. His all-round excellence remains central to India’s success in the longest format.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
10. T20 Squad Highlights India’s Future Power-Hitters
Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma headline India’s next-generation T20 lineup. The selectors are clearly building a fearless, aggressive batting core for the 2026 T20 World Cup.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
Trending Photos