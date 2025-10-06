photoDetails

english

Team India’s 2025 squad announcements have redefined the country’s cricket roadmap across formats. With Shubman Gill leading in ODIs, T20Is, and Tests, India is clearly transitioning into a new leadership era. The inclusion of all-format stars like Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy highlights a focus on balance and versatility. Meanwhile, veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are now ODI specialists, indicating a generational shift. The selectors’ strategic workload management for Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja underlines a long-term vision. Overall, India’s multi-format squad blends experience, youth, and adaptability for sustained international success.