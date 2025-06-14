Who Did What In India vs India A: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur Shine In Closed-Door Match - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2915750

India’s intra-squad match in Beckenham kicked off preparations for the England Test series, with Shubman Gill and KL Rahul impressing with solid half-centuries. All-rounder Shardul Thakur stood out with key wickets, strengthening his case for a Test spot over Nitish Reddy. The match, played behind closed doors without live coverage, opened on a sombre note with a tribute to victims of the Ahmedabad Air India crash. Head coach Gautam Gambhir was absent due to a family emergency. This four-day game serves as India’s final tune-up before the first Test at Leeds on June 20 under new captain Gill.