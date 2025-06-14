Advertisement
Who Did What In India vs India A: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur Shine In Closed-Door Match - In Pics

India’s intra-squad match in Beckenham kicked off preparations for the England Test series, with Shubman Gill and KL Rahul impressing with solid half-centuries. All-rounder Shardul Thakur stood out with key wickets, strengthening his case for a Test spot over Nitish Reddy. The match, played behind closed doors without live coverage, opened on a sombre note with a tribute to victims of the Ahmedabad Air India crash. Head coach Gautam Gambhir was absent due to a family emergency. This four-day game serves as India’s final tune-up before the first Test at Leeds on June 20 under new captain Gill.

Updated:Jun 14, 2025, 08:51 AM IST
1. Shubman Gill Begins Captaincy Era with Confident Fifty

1. Shubman Gill Begins Captaincy Era with Confident Fifty

New skipper Shubman Gill silenced critics with a stylish half-century, gaining much-needed momentum ahead of the England Test series where he averages just 14.66 on English soil.

2. KL Rahul Continues Red-Hot Form in England

2. KL Rahul Continues Red-Hot Form in England

KL Rahul extended his sublime run with another composed fifty—adding to his earlier 116 vs England Lions—making a strong case for a crucial middle-order role in the England Tests.

3. Shardul Thakur Stakes Claim as India’s Seam All-Rounder

3. Shardul Thakur Stakes Claim as India’s Seam All-Rounder

Using swing-friendly conditions, Shardul Thakur picked key wickets and reminded selectors of his English experience—outperforming rival Nitish Reddy in the intra-squad selection race.

4. India Pays Tribute to Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims

4. India Pays Tribute to Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims

A minute’s silence and black armbands marked a sombre start as Team India mourned the Air India crash victims—showing unity and compassion before battle.

5. No Live Streaming? Here’s Why Fans Were Left in the Dark

5. No Live Streaming? Here’s Why Fans Were Left in the Dark

Unlike the England Lions matches, the BCCI declared this a “closed intra-squad game”—meaning no live streaming, scorecard, or media access, sparking widespread fan curiosity online.

6. Karun Nair’s Earlier 204 Adds Pressure on Batting Contenders

6. Karun Nair’s Earlier 204 Adds Pressure on Batting Contenders

Although not in action on Day 1, Karun Nair’s double century in a prior warm-up has made selection trickier—especially for top-order hopefuls like Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sai Sudharsan.

7. Eyes on Nitish Reddy as Selection Tensions Build

7. Eyes on Nitish Reddy as Selection Tensions Build

Despite a quiet Day 1, young Nitish Kumar Reddy remains in contention for the seam-bowling all-rounder slot—making his duel with Thakur one to watch throughout the match.

8. Beckenham Conditions Aid Seamers Early On

8. Beckenham Conditions Aid Seamers Early On

Seamers like Thakur made early breakthroughs thanks to overcast skies and green-top conditions—echoing the challenges India will face at Headingley, Lord's, and The Oval.

9. Coach Gambhir Absent Due to Family Emergency

9. Coach Gambhir Absent Due to Family Emergency

Head coach Gautam Gambhir missed Day 1 due to his mother’s health emergency—though his tactical blueprint remains central to India’s red-ball reboot post-Kohli and Rohit era.

10. Final Test Dress Rehearsal Before June 20 at Leeds

10. Final Test Dress Rehearsal Before June 20 at Leeds

This intra-squad match is India’s only remaining prep before the 1st Test vs England at Leeds—making every run, wicket, and tactical decision pivotal in shaping the playing XI.

