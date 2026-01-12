Who Has Hit Most Winning Sixes? MS Dhoni’s Record Under Threat As KL Rahul Closes In

photoDetails

ODI winning sixes record is back in focus after KL Rahul’s latest match-winning blow pushed him past Virat Kohli and closer to MS Dhoni’s legendary mark. This matters now because finishing ability is again shaping India’s white-ball core ahead of major ICC tournaments. Within days of Rahul’s decisive six against New Zealand, debates around ODI finishers, pressure handling, and closing skills have intensified. With Dhoni still leading the chart, Rahul’s rise has reopened conversations on modern finishing standards and how clutch moments define legacies in one-day internationals.