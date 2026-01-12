Who Has Hit Most Winning Sixes? MS Dhoni’s Record Under Threat As KL Rahul Closes In
ODI winning sixes record is back in focus after KL Rahul’s latest match-winning blow pushed him past Virat Kohli and closer to MS Dhoni’s legendary mark. This matters now because finishing ability is again shaping India’s white-ball core ahead of major ICC tournaments. Within days of Rahul’s decisive six against New Zealand, debates around ODI finishers, pressure handling, and closing skills have intensified. With Dhoni still leading the chart, Rahul’s rise has reopened conversations on modern finishing standards and how clutch moments define legacies in one-day internationals.
1. MS Dhoni remains the gold standard in ODI finishing
MS Dhoni holds the record for most winning sixes in ODIs with nine, underlining his unmatched calm under pressure and why his finishing blueprint still defines successful run chases.
2. KL Rahul overtakes Virat Kohli in winning sixes list
KL Rahul now has seven ODI winning sixes, surpassing Virat Kohli and signaling a shift in India's modern finishing hierarchy.
3. Rahul’s numbers highlight a perfect chase record
India have never lost an ODI chase when Rahul remained unbeaten, a long-tail statistic that strengthens his case as the most reliable finisher India have produced since the Dhoni era.
4. Finishing sixes reflect decision-making, not brute power
Winning sixes often arrive after calculated strike rotation, and Rahul's recent efforts show how modern ODI finishing prioritises game awareness over raw hitting alone.
5. Brian Lara remains second on the all-time list
Brian Lara struck five winning sixes in ODIs, a reminder that elite finishers have historically been rare across eras and conditions.
6. Winning shot context defines true pressure moments
A winning six ends the match instantly, separating finishers from accumulators, as reported earlier in our full analysis of high-pressure ODI chases.
7. Kohli’s role contrasts sharply with specialist finishers
While Kohli dominates run aggregates, his lower winning-sixes count shows how anchor roles differ from late-overs finishing responsibilities in ODI cricket.
8. Rahul’s rise strengthens India’s middle-order balance
With Hardik Pandya and others around him, Rahul's composure allows flexibility, reducing collapse risk in tense chases, a trend we explained earlier in our tactical breakdown.
9. Dhoni’s record now feels realistically chaseable
Rahul's rapid climb makes Dhoni's nine winning sixes a living target, not a frozen legacy number, adding intrigue to upcoming ODI series.
10. Iconic six-hitting feats keep finishing lore alive
From Herschelle Gibbs smashing six sixes in an over to last-ball winners, sixes remain cricket's ultimate pressure release.
