Who Has Hit Most Winning Sixes? MS Dhoni's Record Under Threat As KL Rahul Closes In
Who Has Hit Most Winning Sixes? MS Dhoni’s Record Under Threat As KL Rahul Closes In

ODI winning sixes record is back in focus after KL Rahul’s latest match-winning blow pushed him past Virat Kohli and closer to MS Dhoni’s legendary mark. This matters now because finishing ability is again shaping India’s white-ball core ahead of major ICC tournaments. Within days of Rahul’s decisive six against New Zealand, debates around ODI finishers, pressure handling, and closing skills have intensified. With Dhoni still leading the chart, Rahul’s rise has reopened conversations on modern finishing standards and how clutch moments define legacies in one-day internationals.

Updated:Jan 12, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
1. MS Dhoni remains the gold standard in ODI finishing

1. MS Dhoni remains the gold standard in ODI finishing

MS Dhoni holds the record for most winning sixes in ODIs with nine, underlining his unmatched calm under pressure and why his finishing blueprint still defines successful run chases. Photo Credit - X

2. KL Rahul overtakes Virat Kohli in winning sixes list

2. KL Rahul overtakes Virat Kohli in winning sixes list

KL Rahul now has seven ODI winning sixes, surpassing Virat Kohli and signaling a shift in India’s modern finishing hierarchy. Photo Credit - X

3. Rahul's numbers highlight a perfect chase record

3. Rahul’s numbers highlight a perfect chase record

India have never lost an ODI chase when Rahul remained unbeaten, a long-tail statistic that strengthens his case as the most reliable finisher India have produced since the Dhoni era. Photo Credit - X

4. Finishing sixes reflect decision-making, not brute power

4. Finishing sixes reflect decision-making, not brute power

Winning sixes often arrive after calculated strike rotation, and Rahul’s recent efforts show how modern ODI finishing prioritises game awareness over raw hitting alone. Photo Credit - X

5. Brian Lara remains second on the all-time list

5. Brian Lara remains second on the all-time list

Brian Lara struck five winning sixes in ODIs, a reminder that elite finishers have historically been rare across eras and conditions. Photo Credit - X

6. Winning shot context defines true pressure moments

6. Winning shot context defines true pressure moments

A winning six ends the match instantly, separating finishers from accumulators, as reported earlier in our full analysis of high-pressure ODI chases. Photo Credit - X

7. Kohli's role contrasts sharply with specialist finishers

7. Kohli’s role contrasts sharply with specialist finishers

While Kohli dominates run aggregates, his lower winning-sixes count shows how anchor roles differ from late-overs finishing responsibilities in ODI cricket. Photo Credit - X

8. Rahul's rise strengthens India's middle-order balance

8. Rahul’s rise strengthens India’s middle-order balance

With Hardik Pandya and others around him, Rahul’s composure allows flexibility, reducing collapse risk in tense chases, a trend we explained earlier in our tactical breakdown. Photo Credit - X

9. Dhoni's record now feels realistically chaseable

9. Dhoni’s record now feels realistically chaseable

Rahul’s rapid climb makes Dhoni’s nine winning sixes a living target, not a frozen legacy number, adding intrigue to upcoming ODI series. Photo Credit - X

 

10. Iconic six-hitting feats keep finishing lore alive

10. Iconic six-hitting feats keep finishing lore alive

From Herschelle Gibbs smashing six sixes in an over to last-ball winners, sixes remain cricket’s ultimate pressure release. Photo Credit - X

