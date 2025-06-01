Advertisement
Who Has Played The Most IPL Finals? MS Dhoni Leads The Pack, Rohit Sharma Played… Check Top 9 Players
Who Has Played The Most IPL Finals? MS Dhoni Leads The Pack, Rohit Sharma Played… Check Top 9 Players

IPL players who have consistently reached the pinnacle of the tournament by appearing in the most finals. The legends and stalwarts whose performances and leadership have helped their teams compete at the highest level, showcasing remarkable consistency and success on cricket’s biggest domestic stage.

 

Updated:Jun 01, 2025, 04:40 PM IST
MS Dhoni – 11 Finals

MS Dhoni – 11 Finals

MS Dhoni has appeared in 11 IPL finals, mostly with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and once with Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS). He has captained CSK to five IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023) and finished runner-up twice (2008, 2012).

 

Ravindra Jadeja – 8 Finals

Ravindra Jadeja – 8 Finals

Ravindra Jadeja has featured in eight IPL finals with Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. He has won six titles, including the inaugural IPL trophy with Rajasthan Royals in 2008 and five with CSK in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 & 2023. 

 

Suresh Raina – 8 Finals

Suresh Raina – 8 Finals

Suresh Raina played in eight IPL finals, all for Chennai Super Kings. He has been an integral part of the team’s success, helping them win four titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021).

 

Ambati Rayudu – 8 Finals

Ambati Rayudu – 8 Finals

Ambati Rayudu has appeared in eight IPL finals representing Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. He has won IPL trophies with MI in 2013, 2015, and 2017, and later with CSK in 2018, 2021, and 2023.

 

Ravichandran Ashwin – 7 Finals

Ravichandran Ashwin – 7 Finals

Ravichandran Ashwin has played in seven IPL finals, mainly with Chennai Super Kings and once with Rising Pune Supergiant. He won IPL titles with CSK in 2010 and 2011.

 

Dwayne Bravo – 7 Finals

Dwayne Bravo – 7 Finals

Dwayne Bravo has been part of seven IPL finals, all with Chennai Super Kings. He contributed to four IPL championship wins in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021.

 

Hardik Pandya – 6 Finals

Hardik Pandya – 6 Finals

Hardik Pandya has featured in six IPL finals with Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. He has been part of five title-winning campaigns, including four with MI (2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and one with GT (2022).

 

Kieron Pollard – 6 Finals

Kieron Pollard – 6 Finals

Kieron Pollard has played in six IPL finals, all with Mumbai Indians. He helped MI win five IPL trophies in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

 

Rohit Sharma – 6 Finals

Rohit Sharma – 6 Finals

Rohit Sharma has captained Mumbai Indians to five IPL finals, winning five titles. His leadership has been crucial to MI’s dominance, with championship wins in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

 

