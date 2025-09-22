Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2962962https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/who-is-abhishek-sharma-s-rumoured-girlfriend-laila-faisal-inside-the-love-life-indian-opener-in-pics-2962962
NewsPhotosWho Is Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend Laila Faisal? Inside The Love Life Indian Opener - In Pics
photoDetails

Who Is Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend Laila Faisal? Inside The Love Life Indian Opener - In Pics

Abhishek Sharma’s rumoured girlfriend, Laila Faisal, is capturing the attention of cricket fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. A London-educated entrepreneur, Laila founded her luxury label, Laila Roohi Faisal Designs, blending modern silhouettes with classic Indian textiles. Social media buzz about her connection with India’s rising T20 star intensified after she praised Abhishek’s record-breaking innings, while public appearances with him and his sister hint at a close bond. With a growing Instagram following, international exposure, and a stylish, independent persona, Laila Faisal is emerging as a prominent figure in Indian luxury fashion and cricket pop culture, making her one of 2025’s most talked-about personalities.

Updated:Sep 22, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Follow Us

1. London-Educated Fashion Prodigy

1/12
1. London-Educated Fashion Prodigy

Laila Faisal studied psychology at King’s College London and later specialized in fashion design and styling at the University of the Arts London, giving her a global perspective in fashion. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Follow Us

2. Founder of Laila Roohi Faisal Designs

2/12
2. Founder of Laila Roohi Faisal Designs

She co-launched Laila Roohi Faisal Designs in 2022, a luxury label blending Indian textiles with modern silhouettes, quickly attracting high-end fashion enthusiasts. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Follow Us

3. Buzzing Rumours With Abhishek Sharma

3/12
3. Buzzing Rumours With Abhishek Sharma

Speculation about her relationship with Abhishek gained traction after Laila reposted his 135-run T20I innings against England with a “Proud” caption on Instagram. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Follow Us

4. Social Media Influence

4/12
4. Social Media Influence

Before switching to a private profile, Laila had over 32.8K Instagram followers, including celebrities and cricket fans, sharing fashion tips and subtle hints of her connection with Abhishek. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Follow Us

5. Seen Supporting Abhishek Live

5/12
5. Seen Supporting Abhishek Live

Fans spotted Laila cheering for Abhishek at IPL and international matches, often accompanied by his sister Komal, highlighting her closeness to his inner circle. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Follow Us

6. A Fashion Entrepreneur With Global Exposure

6/12
6. A Fashion Entrepreneur With Global Exposure

Her education and internships in London, including work with Malan Breton and Rocky Star, provided her the credentials to lead a rising luxury fashion brand in India. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Follow Us

7. Family Roots and Early Life

7/12
7. Family Roots and Early Life

Hailing from a prominent Kashmiri Muslim family in Delhi, Laila grew up in an entrepreneurial environment that shaped her drive and creative vision. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Follow Us

8. Private Life Sparks Curiosity

8/12
8. Private Life Sparks Curiosity

After dating rumours escalated, Laila switched her Instagram to private, fueling further online speculation about her relationship with the young cricketer. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Follow Us

9. Redefining New-Age Indian Women

9/12
9. Redefining New-Age Indian Women

Laila represents the wave of independent, educated women merging creativity and business, influencing both Indian fashion trends and celebrity culture. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Follow Us

10. Becoming a Household Name

10/12
10. Becoming a Household Name

With searches spiking for “Abhishek Sharma girlfriend” and her brand, Laila Faisal is gaining recognition as both a fashion icon and a central figure in cricket pop culture. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Follow Us

11/12
Follow Us

12/12
Follow Us
Abhishek Sharma girlfriendLaila Faisal instagramAbhishek Sharma dating newsLaila Faisal fashion designerAbhishek Sharma rumoured girlfriendLaila Roohi Faisal DesignsAbhishek Sharma India vs PakistanIPL 2025 Abhishek SharmaLaila Faisal luxury fashionAbhishek Sharma T20I recordLaila Faisal biographyAbhishek Sharma latest newsLaila Faisal London educationAbhishek Sharma love lifeLaila Faisal styleAbhishek Sharma IPL 2025 highlightsLaila Faisal entrepreneurAbhishek Sharma off-field newsLaila Faisal celebrity sightingsAbhishek Sharma cricket careerLaila Faisal Instagram followersAbhishek Sharma record-breaking inningsLaila Faisal public appearancesAbhishek Sharma support systemLaila Faisal fashion label IndiaAbhishek Sharma social media buzzLaila Faisal and Abhishek Sharma relationshipAbhishek Sharma fans reactionsLaila Faisal net worthAbhishek Sharma India T20I hero
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
RCB
4 Players RCB Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal And...
camera icon9
title
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025
Meet All Captains Of Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur To Alyssa Healy, Check Full List
camera icon7
title
navratri 2025
Navratri 2025: Celebrities Who Rocked Regal Looks - See Who Might Steal The Show In 2025
camera icon8
title
UPSC Success Story
Meet Young Woman Who Conquered UPSC Twice To Become IAS Officer; Her Name Is…
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For September 22- 28: Feeling Stuck, Restless, Or Ignored; Check What Numbers Say