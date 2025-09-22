Who Is Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend Laila Faisal? Inside The Love Life Indian Opener - In Pics
Abhishek Sharma’s rumoured girlfriend, Laila Faisal, is capturing the attention of cricket fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. A London-educated entrepreneur, Laila founded her luxury label, Laila Roohi Faisal Designs, blending modern silhouettes with classic Indian textiles. Social media buzz about her connection with India’s rising T20 star intensified after she praised Abhishek’s record-breaking innings, while public appearances with him and his sister hint at a close bond. With a growing Instagram following, international exposure, and a stylish, independent persona, Laila Faisal is emerging as a prominent figure in Indian luxury fashion and cricket pop culture, making her one of 2025’s most talked-about personalities.
1. London-Educated Fashion Prodigy
Laila Faisal studied psychology at King’s College London and later specialized in fashion design and styling at the University of the Arts London, giving her a global perspective in fashion. (Photo Credit: Instagram)
2. Founder of Laila Roohi Faisal Designs
She co-launched Laila Roohi Faisal Designs in 2022, a luxury label blending Indian textiles with modern silhouettes, quickly attracting high-end fashion enthusiasts. (Photo Credit: Instagram)
3. Buzzing Rumours With Abhishek Sharma
Speculation about her relationship with Abhishek gained traction after Laila reposted his 135-run T20I innings against England with a “Proud” caption on Instagram. (Photo Credit: Instagram)
4. Social Media Influence
Before switching to a private profile, Laila had over 32.8K Instagram followers, including celebrities and cricket fans, sharing fashion tips and subtle hints of her connection with Abhishek. (Photo Credit: Instagram)
5. Seen Supporting Abhishek Live
Fans spotted Laila cheering for Abhishek at IPL and international matches, often accompanied by his sister Komal, highlighting her closeness to his inner circle. (Photo Credit: Instagram)
6. A Fashion Entrepreneur With Global Exposure
Her education and internships in London, including work with Malan Breton and Rocky Star, provided her the credentials to lead a rising luxury fashion brand in India. (Photo Credit: Instagram)
7. Family Roots and Early Life
Hailing from a prominent Kashmiri Muslim family in Delhi, Laila grew up in an entrepreneurial environment that shaped her drive and creative vision. (Photo Credit: Instagram)
8. Private Life Sparks Curiosity
After dating rumours escalated, Laila switched her Instagram to private, fueling further online speculation about her relationship with the young cricketer. (Photo Credit: Instagram)
9. Redefining New-Age Indian Women
Laila represents the wave of independent, educated women merging creativity and business, influencing both Indian fashion trends and celebrity culture. (Photo Credit: Instagram)
10. Becoming a Household Name
With searches spiking for “Abhishek Sharma girlfriend” and her brand, Laila Faisal is gaining recognition as both a fashion icon and a central figure in cricket pop culture. (Photo Credit: Instagram)
