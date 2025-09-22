Who Is Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend Laila Faisal? Inside The Love Life Indian Opener - In Pics

photoDetails

Abhishek Sharma’s rumoured girlfriend, Laila Faisal, is capturing the attention of cricket fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. A London-educated entrepreneur, Laila founded her luxury label, Laila Roohi Faisal Designs, blending modern silhouettes with classic Indian textiles. Social media buzz about her connection with India’s rising T20 star intensified after she praised Abhishek’s record-breaking innings, while public appearances with him and his sister hint at a close bond. With a growing Instagram following, international exposure, and a stylish, independent persona, Laila Faisal is emerging as a prominent figure in Indian luxury fashion and cricket pop culture, making her one of 2025’s most talked-about personalities.