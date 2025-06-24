Who Is Aditi Hundia? Ishan Kishan’s Rumoured Girlfriend And The Breakup Fans Are Talking About

photoDetails

Ishan Kishan, recently overlooked for India's England tour, made a strong statement with a fiery 87-run knock on his County Championship debut for Nottinghamshire. While his on-field performance grabs headlines, his personal life is also under the spotlight amid breakup rumours with model Aditi Hundia. Known for her beauty pageant wins and fashion-forward social media presence, Aditi was often seen supporting Ishan during IPL games. However, both have now unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking speculation about their split. With Kishan’s form fluctuating in IPL 2025, fans are closely watching both his professional comeback and off-field developments.