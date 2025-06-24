Who Is Aditi Hundia? Ishan Kishan’s Rumoured Girlfriend And The Breakup Fans Are Talking About
Ishan Kishan, recently overlooked for India's England tour, made a strong statement with a fiery 87-run knock on his County Championship debut for Nottinghamshire. While his on-field performance grabs headlines, his personal life is also under the spotlight amid breakup rumours with model Aditi Hundia. Known for her beauty pageant wins and fashion-forward social media presence, Aditi was often seen supporting Ishan during IPL games. However, both have now unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking speculation about their split. With Kishan’s form fluctuating in IPL 2025, fans are closely watching both his professional comeback and off-field developments.
1. Ishan Kishan Slams a Blazing 87 on County Debut
After being ignored for India’s England tour, Ishan Kishan responded in style—smashing 87 off 98 balls for Nottinghamshire against Yorkshire in the County Championship.
2. Aditi Hundia – The Glamorous Name Behind the Man
Model and social media influencer Aditi Hundia, a Miss Diva 2018 winner, has long been linked with Ishan, adding glitz to the cricketer's off-field narrative.
3. Breakup Buzz: Ishan and Aditi Unfollow Each Other
Fans noticed the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram. With Aditi even deactivating her account, speculation about a possible breakup hit a fever pitch online.
4. Kishan’s Omission from India’s England Series Sparked Debate
His exclusion from India’s Test squad raised eyebrows, but his fiery County form could reignite selection talks for future tours, especially ahead of the WTC 2025-27 cycle.
5. Aditi’s Viral Presence at IPL Matches
From being spotted cheering in IPL 2019 to her Instagram updates, Aditi’s constant support made her a favourite among SRH and Mumbai Indians fans.
6. IPL 2025 Form Dip Added Fuel to Rumour Mill
After starting IPL 2025 with a century, Kishan's form dropped dramatically, prompting questions about whether personal distractions were impacting his on-field focus.
7. Aditi Hundia’s Fashion Game Keeps Her Trending
With over 289k Instagram followers, Aditi’s bold fashion choices and stunning photoshoots continue to go viral, making her a digital celebrity in her own right.
8. Their Chemistry Was Social Media Gold
From playful comments to subtle hints, their Instagram activity fueled relationship rumours. Fans eagerly tracked every post for clues about their status.
9. Nottinghamshire Stint Could Be Kishan’s Redemption Arc
With his fearless strokeplay and aggressive intent, Kishan’s County success may pave the way for a return to India's Test and ODI setups.
10. Power Couple No More? Fan Theories Flood Reddit
From blocking each other to silent digital moves, Reddit sleuths and fan accounts are buzzing with theories—turning the couple’s breakup into a full-blown online investigation.
